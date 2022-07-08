Ceni “deliveries for sale” and Sara is out of Tricolor. See business numbers:

Gabriel Sara no longer plays for São Paulo. The club accepted Norwich’s offer for the 23-year-old midfielder and is forwarding the sale even with the athlete recovering from surgery.

According to ESPN Brasil, Norwich could pay between 11.5 million and 12 million pounds for Sara, approximately R$74 million at the current exchange rate of the real, but may vary as the business is linked to a series of goals to be achieved by the athlete and even by Norwich itself, including access to the Premier League.

In addition to the approximately R$ 74 million, Tricolor will keep 10% of the rights of Made In Cotia and as Sara’s trainer, it has another 5% in a possible transaction of the athlete to other markets.

Rogério Ceni “delivered” the sale at the press conference after the victory over Universidad Catolica: “I was notified from Sara. I am sorry in the sense of losing the athlete, but the management had already warned that we could lose someone. Sara is important to us, but life goes on.” – he said at the press conference.

The coach did not regret leaving because he knows the reality of the club: “One (player) could happen, for now it’s all in the planning. Nothing that we can regret in this regard. We are happy when an athlete leaves for a new life opportunity” – completed Ceni.

