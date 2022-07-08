Check out the best places to live after retirement

Latin American countries such as Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay are among the ten best destinations to live after retirement, according to the 2022 Global Annual Retirement Index, made by the US magazine International Living.

The ranking has been carried out for 30 years based on information from hundreds of employees around the world, who live in the locations.

The list has 25 nations. Among the top ten names are six Latin American countries. See the top ten:

1. Panama

2. Costa Rica

3. Mexico

4. Portugal

5. Ecuador

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Malta

9. Spain

10. Uruguay

According to the publication, in order to make the ranking, information such as housing, benefits and discounts, visas and residence, reception and entertainment, development, climate, health care, governance, opportunity and cost of living are taken into account.

In the opinion of Tonia Galleti, coordinator of the legal department of Sindnapi (National Union of Retirees), among the main points pointed out as positive by the collaborators of the index is health, which becomes a reason for greater attention for the elderly, and it is failure in Brazil.

“Although Brazil has universal health and, therefore, access to any citizen, it is very lacking in the needs of the elderly population. Our proportion of investment in health in terms of population is infinitely smaller than all these countries and a few more that pass in front of us.”

Thailand, Ireland, Peru, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bali, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Italy, Belize, Roatan (Island of Honduras), Dominican Republic, Croatia, Bolivia and Nicaragua are the other 15 countries that make up the list.

SEE THE TEN BEST COUNTRIES IN RETIREMENT

PANAMA

Located in the Caribbean, Panama has a pleasant climate and is close to some of the main destinations in North America, such as Miami, in the United States, and Canada, as pointed out by employees. In addition, the ease of traveling around the country, the hospitality of Panamanians and the quality of life, combined with health, puts it at the top of the list more than once.

The economy is highlighted, recovering after the pandemic.

COSTA RICA

Tropical climate, low cost of living, friendly residents, affordable medical care, good real estate options and natural beauty make Costa Rica the second best country in the retirement rankings. According to employees, the place also stands out for the stability of democracy and the quality of life. The cost of living for a couple is US$2,500, which today amounts to more than R$13,000, which is above the INSS (National Social Security Institute) ceiling of R$7,087.22 in 2022.

MEXICO

There are now one million Americans and almost one million Canadians in their 50s and 60s. The country’s highlights are proximity to North America, climate, access to healthcare, high quality internet, good roads and good quality water and electricity services. You can live well in the country with about 2,000 dollars a month, which is R$ 10,780 today.

PORTUGAL

It has become one of the best places for retirees in the world, having been on the list for a few years now. In the last decade, the country has attracted a high number of Brazilians, but the current cost of living can be scary.

Among the highlights are hospitality and good cities to live in from north to south of the country. In addition, there are incentives for foreigners, such as free Portuguese language classes in schools.

COLOMBIA

It is one of the favorite retirement destinations for its pleasant climate, Caribbean sea, proximity to the United States and Canada and low cost of living.

Health is featured. The WHO (World Health Organization) ranks the Colombian system as number 22 of 191 countries analyzed, ahead of Canada, which occupies the 30th position, and the USA, in the 37th. The country has the second largest biodiversity in the world and it accepts retired residents with an income from 750 dollars, which gives R$ 4,042.50.

ECUADOR

It has been in the top ten destinations for a few years now. Among the reasons are tropical climate, exuberant nature, proximity to the Andes and variety of tourism options. One of the highest points is the cost of living, between 1,500 and 1,825 dollars per month (something between R$8,085 and R$9,836.75).

FRANCE

It shares borders with 11 countries and is therefore known for its diversity. Those who live in the place highlight culture, beautiful natural landscapes and good cuisine as main points for retirees. Access to the health system is also highlighted. For those leaving the United States, there is also the advantage that the cost of living is 34% lower.

MALTA

It is a country made up of five islands, three of them inhabited, in southern Italy, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. The population is 500 thousand inhabitants and 15% of them are foreigners. The site has been around for over 5 million years and has Western European quirks with Arabian touches. The high costs of food and housing are offset by the low cost of transport.

SPAIN

It has more than 300 days of sunshine and an extensive coastline. The country offers excellent medical care, good infrastructure and a high level of personal safety, according to reports from the ranking contributors. Another highlight is access to the Mediterranean diet, with abundant fruits and vegetables, as well as fish in the diet.

URUGUAY

In comparison with Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay has a small population (3.5 million). The four seasons of the year are well defined. Those who live there consider it one of the most democratic in Latin America. All workers are entitled to a formal contract, paid vacations and medical assistance.