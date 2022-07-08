Chinese restaurant at 556 meters high wins title of world’s tallest building in a building | Tourism and Travel

The world’s tallest restaurant inside a building is in Shanghai, China. Located at 556.36 meters high, Heavenly Jin received the recognition granted by Guinness, the book of records, on February 22 this year.
According to information from Guinness, Heavenly Jin surpassed the previous record of 441.30 meters of At.mosphere, a restaurant located in the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.
The view of Shanghai is one of the restaurant’s main attractions. — Photo: Reproduction
The establishment is located on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower – in turn, the tallest skyscraper in China and the second largest in the world.
Opening on June 19, 2021, Heavenly Jin has 256 seats and five private dining rooms.
The restaurant specializes in Chinese, Japanese and European cuisine. — Photo: Reproduction
The restaurant offers Chinese, Japanese and European cuisine.
In addition to the view of Shanghai, one of the visual highlights of the establishment is the 30-meter-wide Italian mosaic panel depicting the Silk Road.
The 30 meter wide mosaic depicts the Silk Road. — Photo: Reproduction
The restaurant has an open kitchen and, to favor the view, floor-to-ceiling windows.
Meals are offered at three times:
- Lunch: from 11:30 to 14:00;
- Afternoon tea: 2.30pm to 5pm;
- Dinner: from 17:30 to 22:00.
Reservations must be made in advance.
Customers can follow the activities in the kitchen. — Photo: Reproduction
Guinness recalls that Heavenly Jin is the tallest restaurant in the world inside a building. However, the establishment of this type located at a higher altitude is in the ski resort of Chacaltaya, in Bolivia, at 5,340 meters of altitude.