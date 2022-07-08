Cities and states with the best broadband internet speeds in the country

Internet download and upload speeds depend on a number of variables that include the technology used for transmission, data package contracted by the customer, signal strength, equipment that is transmitting — router, modem, signal repeater, etc — or receiving the data.

In addition to these factors, the consumer’s city of residence is also a point that influences connection speeds.

Evaluating the performance of networks, it is known that fiber optic internet (FTTH) can deliver better performance compared to satellite, cable or DSL modes, which, although they allow access to the Internet, do not have the same benefits as fiber.

Recently, the website My Connection, a portal that offers users an internet meter, prepared a ranking that lists the providers, states and Brazilian cities that have the fastest internet in Brazil in April 2022, according to criteria considered by the website.

internet speed ranking

As the April analysis reveals, Goiânia (GO) was the capital that had the fastest broadband internet speed in the country, reaching an average of 179.16 Mbps, followed by Campo Grande (MS) with 172.44 Mbps and, in third place, Cuiabá with 160.85 Mbps.

As for the states, Mato Grosso, Piauí and Goias lead with the best internet speeds in Brazil; São Paulo occupies the 13th place.

National providers:

Clear – 152.97 Mbps Alive — 139.90 Mbps Hey — 129.78 Mbps

Faster broadband:

Delta Fiber — 698.68 Mbps fiber triad — 605.82 Mbps QnetFacil internet — 570.82Mbps

Cities with the fastest internet:

Edealina (GO) — 585.82 Mbps Pocreane (GO) — 556.76 Mbps Northern Newfoundland (MT) — 464.21 Mbps

States with the fastest internet:

Mato Grosso — 159.47 Mbps Piauí — 158.08 Mbps Goiás — 132.48 Mbps

Capitals with the fastest internet:

Goiania (GO) — 179.16 Mbps Campo Grande, MS) — 172.44 Mbps Cuiabá — 160.85 Mbps

Average speed of regions:

Midwest: 122.21 MB/S

Southeast: 99.09 MB/S

South: 85.85 MB/S

North East: 75.35 MB/S

North: 72.64 MB/S