CNH can be renewed online; see how to do the service

The Traffic Department (Detran) of Rio de Janeiro launched the modality of renewal of the driver’s license (CNH) that can be done over the internet. Drivers are able to enter the entire process and online, they only need to go to the face-to-face stations to take the photo, register the biometrics and get the document.

Face-to-face processes will no longer depend on scheduling, which is an added benefit for drivers. The change went into effect last Monday, 4.

driver’s license online

With the novelty, drivers only need to access the Detran platform in Rio de Janeiro to start the process of renewing their CNH on the internet.

Another interesting detail is that drivers will be able to choose any Detran unit to do the face-to-face steps, that is, it may be the one closest to home.

Service will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Despite the novelty, the internet service is only valid for cases of renewal without the need to change the data of the previous wallet.

In other words, the renewal of the CNH over the internet is only valid for the type simplified. In other cases, it will be necessary to schedule the service at the Detran to resolve the other details.

For the new form of issuance to be valid, the CNH must have been issued in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Despite the ease, those who wish to renew the document in person can also maintain this service option, but in these cases it is necessary to make a prior appointment.

When renewing the document, it is necessary to pay the Detran Collection Document (Duda) before accessing the Detran website. The option is in the “Enabling” tab. When accessing it, just go to Renewal of Simplified Driver’s License and make the request.

The driver must fill in some data and confirm the information provided to the system. Then just indicate the post where you want to pick up the document.

Under “Digital Documents”, print the forms and attend to the Detran post for the other stages of the renewal process.