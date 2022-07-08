CNH do Brasil will be valid in Portugal; see how it will work

The CNH do Brasil will be valid for Brazilian citizens living in Portugal, according to a decision announced by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, president of the Portuguese country.

The measure was made public on Wednesday (6th) and also includes drivers from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and others from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) who still did not enjoy the benefit, according to the report. Express newspaper.

The decision will still be published in the Diário da República, the Official Gazette of Portugal.

Among the countries benefited are, in addition to Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste, as well as nationals from Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey.

Drivers can use the document issued in the country of origin until the end of its validity. After that, you will need to make the switch to the Portuguese version.

Before the decision, only citizens of the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein could live in Portugal and drive with a document issued in their country of origin.

Read too Brazilians, until then, were obliged to exchange the document in a simplified way. They had 90 days, after the permanent residence permit, to complete the process and change their Brazilian CNH to a Portuguese driver’s license.

In those three months, it was possible to drive with the Brazilian document. After this period, Brazilians had up to two years to request an exchange for a valid license in Portugal, but they were no longer authorized to drive according to local legislation.

In order to have access to the valid document, it was necessary to pay around 30 euros and undergo a medical evaluation. After two years, it was necessary to renew in the traditional way, which required a new driving test.

Brazilians staying in Portugal for up to 185 days, as tourists, do not have to deal with changes in documentation, and can drive normally.

Despite the reduction of bureaucracy, the Institute of Mobility and Transport (IMT), the body responsible for issuing the driver’s license in Portugal, has been facing challenges, above all, with the exchange of documents for foreigners.

According to Público, another media outlet in the country, the queue of pending documents reached, in February this year, the mark of 18,000 units, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in requests and the lack of digitization of documents. systems.

