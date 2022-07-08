CONMEBOL announces dates and times for Wednesdays; Look

After the definition of the eight teams classified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022, Conmebol released the dates and times of the clashes, which will take place next August.

Corinthians and Flamengo start to fight for a spot in the semifinals of the continental tournament on 8/2, Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The first leg takes place at Neo Química Arena, as Rubro-Negro had a better campaign in the first phase. The return, at Maracanã, takes place on 9/8 (Tuesday), also at 21:30. SBT and ESPN will broadcast the match.

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG will face each other on two Wednesdays: on 8/3, the teams duel at Mineirão; the return, at Allianz Parque, takes place a week later (10/8). ESPN shows the matches, also scheduled for 21:30.

Another Brazilian living in Libertadores is Athletico-PR. Hurricane welcomes Estudiantes for the first leg on a Thursday (4/8), at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The second match, in Argentina, will be on 8/11, also at 21:30. The games involving Luiz Felipe’s team Scolari will air on ESPN and Facebook.

Finally, the Argentines Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres fight for a spot in the semifinals on August 3 and 10. Talleres, as they had a better campaign in the group stage, decide at home.

Libertadores Quarter Finals

one-way games

Tuesday (2/8) – 21:30: Corinthians vs Flamengo

Wednesday (3/8) – 21:30: Atlético-MG x Palmeiras

Wednesday (3/8) – 21:30: Vélez Sarsfield vs Talleres

Thursday (4/8) – 21:30: Athletico vs Estudiantes

games back

Tuesday (9/8) – 21:30: Flamengo vs Corinthians

Wednesday (10/8) – 21:30: Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG

Wednesday (10/8) – 21:30: Talleres vs Vélez Sarsfield

Thursday (11/8) – 21:30: Estudiantes vs Athletico