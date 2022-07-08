Corinthians presents Yuri Alberto at a party before open training; watch the video

This Friday, Corinthians presented to its fans one of the main reinforcements for the 2022 season. It is the center forward Yuri Alberto, who had his first contact with Fiel this Friday, moments before the open training at Neo Química Arena .

The player entered the lawn through the tunnel and walked slowly towards the center of the field. Upon arriving at the destination, the striker met with Duilio Monteiro Alves and Roberto de Andrade, president and football director of Corinthians, respectively. The directors presented him with the club’s shirt, still without exposing his number.

The new Corinthians striker was greeted with a light show at the stadium, which turned off its spotlights to heighten the suspense. In parallel, several fans turned on the flashlights of their cell phones and shouted the player’s name – see the video below.

Yuri Alberto was announced by Corinthians at the end of June, in a loan contract with Zenit, from Russia, holder of the player’s pass. The operation also included two exchanges by Timão, who ceded forward Gustavo Mantuan and goalkeeper Ivan, also on loan, to the European club.

See Yuri Alberto’s presentation party

See more at: Mercado da bola and Yuri Alberto.