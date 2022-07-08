Creditas charts path to profit and buys banking license for BRL 500 million

Carlos Aso, global CEO of Andbank, and Sergio Furio, founder and CEO of Creditas

In the midst of the startups winter, Creditas decided to outline a plan to take it to profitability in 2023. The strategy includes slowing down hiring, but maintains the intention of continuing to grow at an accelerated rate, doubling in size each year.

The first step of founder and CEO Sergio Furio’s plan took place this Friday, July 8, with the purchase of the banking license from Andbank Brasil, in an operation valued at R$500 million, which needs to be approved by regulatory authorities. .

“The reason for the acquisition is to have an alternative source of fundraising”, says Furio, in an interview with NeoFeed, reinforcing that the intention is not to become a digital bank and enter the dispute for the individual customer. “Today, we can only raise funds via the capital market. When approved, we will be able to issue CDBs and LCIs.”

Fintech currently has a credit portfolio of BRL 5 billion. And it accesses the capital market to raise funds, structuring debt operations such as FIDCs (credit law investment funds), CRIs (real estate receivables certificates) and FIIs (real estate funds). With the banking license, Furio believes that 20% of the funding will be his own. Something like BRL 2 billion in 2023, according to their estimates.

Simultaneously, Creditas is doing a $50 million extension of its Series F round totaling $310 million, which brings Andbank into the startup’s shareholder base. Furio says he kept the valuation previous year, of US$ 4.8 billion, in this new funding.

In the previous round, Creditas brought in new shareholders, such as Fidelity Management & Research, the Spanish fund Actyus and Greentrail Capital. Former investors also participated in the fundraising, held at the end of January this year. Among them are QED Investors, VEF, SoftBank, Kaszek, Lightock, Headline, Wellington Management and Advent International, through its affiliate Sunley House Capital.

Another move involves the issuance of a US$ 150 million bond, which can be converted into shares in any liquidity event. Andbank and other investors, whose names were not disclosed, subscribed to these bonds. Details and conditions were not provided.

The additional funds that are entering Creditas’ cash will be used to purchase the banking license, as well as to follow up on investments in Voltz, a manufacturer of electric motorcycles, in which the fintech has already invested BRL 150 million, including equity and debt. The company has just opened a factory in Manaus, which, at its full capacity, will be able to produce 15,000 motorcycles per month.

With the sale of the banking license, Andbank, which is a European bank based in Andorra, will focus on private banking and asset management. Present in Brazil since 2011, the institution has R$ 8 billion in assets under management and will continue to act as a broker.

“We barely used the license and with this operation we will strengthen our private banking operation, opening new offices and investing in teams”, says Carlos Aso, global CEO of Andbank, justifying the sale. In the transaction, Creditas may also become a shareholder in Andbank’s Brazilian operation.

The Creditas ad package doesn’t stop there. Fintech, which operates by providing credit in three pillars (homes, cars and benefits to workers), is buying Kzas, a real estate financing marketplace, in a transaction that involves cash and equity. Founders Roberto Nascimento, Rodrigo Costa and Eduardo Muszkat become partners at Creditas

With the deal, Furio says that Creditas will have a new line of business. “We didn’t have a real estate financing product”, says the fintech founder. “I will increase the monetization of our customer base.” Kzas has relationships with banks, such as Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú, Santander, among others.

Furio adds that the Kzas operation is small and that it should not contribute, in the short term, to Creditas’ results. But he illustrates the transaction with the acquisition of Creditoo, which marked the fintech’s entry into payroll loans. “It is now an important business unit and contributes a lot to revenue”, says the entrepreneur.

Creditas’ move comes amid a crisis that affects large startups that are cutting costs, laying off workers and adjusting the operation to increase runwayjargon that refers to the time that funds raised from investors will last before a new round is needed.

Since the end of April, several startups have announced mass layoffs. The list includes companies like QuintoAndar, Facily, Ebanx, VTEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Olist, and so many other companies. Some of them have already made a second round of cuts, such as the cases of Loft and Kavak.

Creditas was not immune to this and, according to the company, made a small adjustment of around 11 people in the facilities. According to Furio, Creditas’ plan is not to lay off workers. But he admits he’s slowing hiring.

“Before, we hired 350 people, on average, per month. Now, there are, on average, 75”, says Furio. Creditas currently has 4,000 employees and has offices in São Paulo, Barueri, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Valencia (Spain) and Mexico City, where its only international operation is located.

Asked about the startup crisis and how he is positioning himself, Furio recognizes that the market is very difficult. “You have to focus on execution. That’s the name of the game,” he says. “I have a plan to take the company to profitability in 2023 based on efficiency and productivity.”

Furio adds that, on the path to profit, he will not give up following the accelerated growth trajectory of doubling the size of Creditas each year. “The bank license purchase transaction will help us accelerate,” says Furio.

In the first six months of 2022, Creditas’ revenue reached R$820 million, a growth of 3.2 times compared to the same period last year. Fintech, however, still makes a loss. In 2021, it was BRL 353 million, up 84% – the data for the first six months of this year was not disclosed.

At the beginning of the year, the company even talked to investment banks to open its capital in the United States. “IPO is on the road map, but this is not an IPO year,” says Furio. The market winds have changed. Now, Creditas’ plan is to be profitable before taking that step.