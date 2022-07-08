Cruzeiro x Fluminense: Brazil Cup match will have World Cup referee

photo: Staff Images / Cruise Cruzeiro and Fluminense face each other this Tuesday (12), in Mineiro

Cruzeiro and Fluminense face each other for the Copa do Brasil and the referee of the match will be Raphael Claus, representative of Brazilian refereeing at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and within the FIFA framework. The clubs face each other on Tuesday (12), in Mineiro, at 9 pm, in a return game of the round of 16 of the national knockout tournament. In the first leg, the Rio de Janeiro team won 2-1.

In addition to the experienced Raphael Claus, the field referee will count on assistants Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, who is also on the FIFA team and will be at the World Cup, and Alex Ang Ribeiro. In charge of the video referee will be Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos, another FIFA representative. All those responsible for the arbitration are from So Paulo.

The justification for having an arbitration of this expression is the importance of the game. Cruzeiro and Fluminense will decide an important spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Manoel opened the scoring, Lucas Oliveira equalized and Germn Cano defined the victory for the Rio de Janeiro club.

With a 2-1 result in the first leg, Fluminense qualifies with any draw against Mineiro. Obviously, the victory also puts the Carioca team in the next phase. Cruzeiro needs to triumph in front of its fans. The celestial club has to win by two or more goals difference to reach the quarterfinals. If Fox beats Flu by just one goal, the spot will be decided on penalties.

Before that, Cruzeiro enters the field for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Next Saturday, (9), at 11 am, Paulo Pezzolano’s team will face Guarani, at the Earring de Ouro da Princesa Stadium. On the same day, Fluminense faces Cear at 19h, at Maracan, for the Brazilian. This game will be marked by the farewell of Fred, former striker of Fox.