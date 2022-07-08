Designer Confirms Balder Almost Debuted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came closer to introducing Balder the Brave than we thought. Rumors were that Daniel Craig was the favorite for the role. Attending the Phase Zero podcast on Wednesday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard spoke about his work on the film, including work that audiences didn’t get a chance to see. It turns out that Balder the Brave came so close to being introduced in the Doctor Strange sequel that Churchyard started working on the suit at one point.

“We went a long way to designing Balder the Bravo and so we were waiting and waiting and waiting for the cast,” Churchyard said. “I took it to a prototype stage, we were kind of in that design thing, putting together fabrics and ideas and waiting for an actor. Poor Balder the Bravo, he almost did Thor 1, Thor 2 and Thor 3 if I may simplify it. So it’s like, ‘Yay! He’s going to show up!’ Poor guy. I’ve seen Marvel archive book drawings of Balder’s helmet going back to Kenneth Branagh’s Thor. So he’s been waiting a long time and I don’t think he’ll make an appearance anytime soon.”

Ultimately, the pandemic that started in 2020 changed production plans for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and resulted in several changes for the film. One of the changes saw Spider-Man: No Return Home released before the Stranger sequel, despite originally being planned for a later release. Benedict Cumberbatch appeared in both films as the Marvel sorcerer, so Churchyard had the opportunity to reunite with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland while also being involved in Cumberbatch’s Strange costume for both films.

“We were involved with Doctor Strange. We were already filming and it was like, ‘Yeah, Tom Holland is coming next week. They’re all coming. Not next week, the week after. Spider-Man visiting Doctor Strange,'” Churchyard recalled. “Everything, I don’t know how, changed. It had to do with a lot of things that I really can’t tell you because I don’t know.”

These changes also required Doctor Strange’s Illuminati to be filmed in the United States rather than the United Kingdom, where scenes with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the Sanctum for No Return Home and the rest of the Multiverse of Madness were brought to life.

“Because of this stupid thing called COVID, there was a travel ban and I couldn’t go to the States,” Churchyard explained. “I live in the UK here on the south coast. It basically got to a point where they… They had two other characters that were back in the design stage in the UK like Balder the Brave and because of the way they didn’t. we could bring in a lot of these actors because of the travel ban in reverse and some restrictions… We couldn’t bring in Patrick Stewart at the same time as Hayley Atwell. Hayley Atwell liked M:I 7 and stuff. dream of putting the Illuminati all in one room at the same time didn’t happen in London. It happened in Los Angeles over something like a six month period, which is an extraordinary thing. It’s like, the Illuminati, when I took these pages, it’s like, ‘This is like a whole movie in itself, because it could expand so much'”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

