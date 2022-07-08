Digital CNH can be accessed via website and app; learn how

The Digital Transit Wallet is a mobile application that gathers the information contained in the driver’s license and vehicle document data. The service was created to facilitate the day-to-day of drivers and allow all necessary information to be always at hand. See how to access CNH Digital through the website or in the app.

The CNH Digital can be convenient, but be aware that it has the same validity as the printed document. With her on her cell phone, it’s even possible share vehicle information with more people using it.

Digital Transit Wallet: how to access it?

Every driver who has a driver’s license with a QR Code can have access to the Digital Transit Wallet. The first step to use the service is to download the CNH Digital app on your cell phone.

After that, the driver needs to log in with the account registered on the Federal Government portal, that is, gov.br. Anyone who doesn’t have a login and password will need to create an account first. The process is fast and free.

Once this is done, access the CNH Digital app and point your cell phone camera at the QR Code that is on the printed CNH. You will also need to take a photo so that the app can to compare information with the Detran database.

If everything is right with your identity, it’s time to confirm the zip code and check that all the data is correct. Finally, the application will generate the CNH Digital.

If you are going to access the Digital Transit Wallet through the website, follow these steps:

Access the SENATRAN website;

Enter your CPF;

Enter the gov.br password;

Accept the terms and verify the information.

If any error that prevents access to the service appears constantly, the driver must Search for the Detran responsible for issuing your CNH to verify the situation. In many cases, the block is caused by failure to update data, such as phone, zip code and others.