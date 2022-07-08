Diniz admits that it was not even for Fred to have entered against Corinthians

Fred moved all the tricolors last Saturday (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/FFC)

Fred moved all the tricolors when he scored the fourth goal in Fluminense’s 4-0 victory over Corinthians, last Saturday, at Maracanã. In a press conference this Friday, Fernando Diniz admitted that the plan was not even to send the striker to the field in that match.

An admirer of shirt 9 football, the coach said he has a son who is also a big fan of the scorer and being able to participate in the final stretch of Fred’s career is something very significant.

“It’s exciting for everyone. I met Fred when he was about 20 years old, he was at the beginning of his career, I was closer to the end of mine. Meeting you here was much better than I imagined. He is spectacular as a human being, even more so as a player. The closing of his career is happening in a very deserved way. Saturday’s plot, against Corinthians… He wasn’t even supposed to join, but what happened, which is the result of deserving. He is a guy who loves football. Participating in this moment and creating this relationship that I created on that return, instantly and spontaneously, is an exciting thing, I will take it for a lifetime. My oldest son is in love with Fred. I still have that plus. It’s been a very significant moment that I will cherish forever,” he said.

Fred’s last game as a professional will be on Saturday, against Ceará, at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

