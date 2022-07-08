Director and Producer detail Wanda’s feud with Captain Carter and Captain Marvel in Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

The audio commentary accompanying the digital release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed an emotional moment for Wanda Maximoff during her fight with the Illuminati. Co-producer Richie Palmer and director Sam Raimi discussed the moment Hayley Atwell and Lashana Lynch look at each other before attacking Scarlet Witch. This was revealed to be something the actresses created on their own to show how experienced and battle-tested both heroines were at that point:

“It was Hayley and Lashana who created that cool look between them at the time. You know, the idea is that they were well-oiled machines.” said Palmer. Sam Raimi added, “That’s right, we challenged them to create a badass look, and each of them did. It was really cool.”

Raimi also noted how the entire scene pays homage to Marvel’s legacy of female characters, with Wanda being especially important thanks to her time as both heroine and villain:

“This scene pays homage to female heroes and villains. [Wanda] is the embodiment of both, so it’s really appropriate for this moment.”

Head writer Michael Waldron went into more detail about Captain Carter’s death, which he envisioned as something really heartbreaking for Wanda after learning how Steve Rogers felt about Peggy in the Infinity Saga. Palmer added that he likely felt the same way when Wanda took Maria Rambeau’s life thanks to Wanda’s experience with Monica Rambeau in WandaVision:

“I have to imagine that moment hurts Wanda. She was so close to Steve. She would have recognized Peggy, recognized her.” said Waldron. Palmer said, “I think these two characters, this is, you know, Monica Rambeau’s mother, who she knew from WandaVision…”

Palmer went on to comment on the fight between Captain Marvel and Wanda, teasing how exciting the battle is due to the two powers originally coming from interactions with the Infinity Stones. Even so, with the Scarlet Witch being so immensely powerful, Palmer observed how she “drained the power [da Capitã Marvel]” for long enough to hold it and eliminate it:

“That’s an amazing thing we do for the fans too. ‘Who’s going to win, Captain Marvel or Scarlet Witch?’ The two most powerful beings in the universe, who will come out on top? Both have their powers from the Infinity Stones. But Wanda is Scarlet Witch, so I don’t know if there’s anything stopping Scarlet Witch, but Captain Marvel comes pretty close. So what seems to have happened is that the Scarlet Witch withdrew her power momentarily enough to dispatch her.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



