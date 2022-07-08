Discover the advantages that Nubank’s new silver card

The application Nubank brings a series of benefits and facilities to customers who are legal entities with their new silver card. Among them, agility and optimization in transactions and practicality in opening the account. Check now the advantages of acquiring the new Nubank silver card.

Why join the silver card?

Check now the practicality of using this new product, quickly, to obtain desired and satisfactory results.

1. Organize your accounts

The Nubank silver card arrives on the market to optimize financial management and facilitate corporate purchases by MEIs, small entrepreneurs and self-employed, bringing advantages to these users. The service was created to help balance accounts and business development, improving control of finances, by separating personal expenses from professional expenses.

2. Credibility of the institution

According to the source Invest News, the Nubank brand was elected the strongest in Brazil in 2022 in the ranking of the Creative Transformation company WPP, published annually in partnership with the magazine “IstoÉ Dinheiro”, and the strength of this brand brings the best now also for the Legal Entity market, always innovating and valuing excellence in the services offered.

Fintech’s successful strategy is based on empowerment and transparency, putting the customer at the center of its decisions, supporting the bet on the repercussion of good experiences.

3. What makes this silver card different?

The Nubank silver card brings some new features and can now also be used internationally, is compatible with digital wallets (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay) and includes multiple functions (debit and credit), in addition to offering access to the Mastercard Surpreenda platform, where it is possible to accumulate points that can be converted into benefits with each transaction,

4. New design

The silver card, created exclusively for Legal Entities, presents a new elegant and bold design, now in a metallic color, and also allows the customer to stamp the name of their company on the card.

How to buy the Nubank silver card?

To obtain this new silver card, it is necessary to have the Nubank application version updated, to have the existing card about to expire, to have never applied for a card with a CNPJ, or to have suffered theft, robbery or loss.