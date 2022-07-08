Disney+ advances in Brazil with solid growth; see streaming ranking – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Although Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are still leaders in the streaming market in the country, Disney+ is the only service to show solid growth since the beginning of 2022, as shown by data revealed by the JustWatch this Thursday (7th).

Disney+ on mobile (Image: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

Launched in Brazil at the end of 2020, the family platform of the Disney group doesn’t seem to stop advancing. With a catalog that includes the brands Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, in addition to Disney’s own content, it is now among the largest services of its kind in the country.

Netflix and Prime Video still lead the market

The lifting of JustWatchcarried out between January 1, 2022 and June 3, 2022, shows that Netflix and Prime Video, despite small fluctuations, closed the period intact, with a share of 31% and 21% of the market, respectively.

Below them, in third place, is Disney+, which had a 3% increase in total (reaching a 15% share) and solid growth during the period. Soon after, in fourth position, is HBO Max with a growth of 1% (12% share), followed by Globoplay, Star+ and other services.

JustWatch survey on the Brazilian streaming market in 2022 (Image: Reproduction / JustWatch)

In even more detailed data on the second quarter of the year, which encompasses the period between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022, it is possible to observe that Disney+ gained 2% of market share, while Globoplay and Star+ had a drop of 1% each.

It is also worth noting that Netflix is ​​still the absolute leader of the scenario in Brazil, with 9% ahead of the second place, Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix, which arrived in the country in 2011, has built a gigantic subscriber base over the years, but with the maturity of the market and the arrival of new platforms, its growth naturally slowed down. In addition to this scenario, however, it has been suffering from the loss of subscribers on the global stage – which has been reflected in a series of canceled content and an attempt to diversify its area of ​​activity, with the launch of Netflix Games.

JustWatch survey on the Brazilian streaming market in the second quarter of 2022 (Image: Reproduction / JustWatch)

Disney+ bets on combos in the country

Since its launch in the country, Disney+ has stood out for the combos made with other streaming platforms, which help to draw attention and attract the pocketbook of Brazilian subscribers.

In addition to the so-called Combo+, a subscription package between Disney+ and Star+ (a service that is also owned by the Disney group and focused on the adult audience), the platform launched two combos with Globoplay (currently the fifth largest streaming service in the country), one of them only with the basic version of Globo’s platform and the other encompassing live channels.

Both plans are only available on the Globoplay interface and also include a 3-month Apple TV+ subscription for those who decide to hire them.

In addition, Disney recently announced a package of its two streamings with the Starzplay platform, from the Starz group, almost a year after the companies reached an agreement and dropped a legal dispute over the use of the Star brand in Brazil.

With information: JustWatch