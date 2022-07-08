Doctoral student at USP is featured in global machine learning challenge

Text originally published at Agência FAPESP*

Doctoral student Edésio Alcobaça, from the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences at the University of São Paulo (ICMC-USP), in São Carlos, was among the first places in a global challenge held during the NeuraI Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) 2022 event, which brings together a series of competitions and activities related to machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Alcobaça received a FAPESP scholarship and is supervised by André Carlos Ponce de Leon Ferreira de Carvalho, a professor at ICMC-USP and a member of the Center for Mathematical Sciences Applied to Industry (CeMEAI).

The method developed by the doctoral student took second place in the competition entitled MetaDL, sharing the position with a post-doc from the University of Edinburgh (Scotland). First place went to a student from Tsingua University (China).

“Automated Machine Learning [AutoML] is my line of research in the doctorate and this competition continues in this area where we develop artificial intelligence systems that learn to learn. In other words, these AutoML systems use previous knowledge of past modeling, together with optimization processes, to create models automatically. This greatly helps the data scientist in the tedious process of choosing algorithms and tuning their hyperparameters. On the other hand, it democratizes machine learning, making it accessible to people with little knowledge of the area”, he explains.

Still according to Alcobaça, the idea is that AutoML learns as algorithms learn. “In this way, when finding a new set of data, it alone suggests a certain learning technique, helping to decide which techniques should be used to solve the problem. It is worth mentioning that AutoML systems can be confused as a substitute for the data scientist, but this is a mistake. In fact, it is a tool that helps and optimizes the work of the professional.”

In the specific scenario of the competition, the proposed challenge used a dataset of images from different domains to be classified. “Our biggest obstacles were the time and data restrictions imposed on the competition challenge. Thus, complex models were not feasible. My goal was to develop a simple and smart solution that could overcome more complex solutions and ours was one of the most efficient and fast. We thought clearly and objectively and managed to achieve a result that made me very happy, especially for contributing to science. And this contribution coming from Brazil is even better”, he celebrates.

*With information from the CeMEAI Communications Office.