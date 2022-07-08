Eliminated in Libertadores, Fortaleza needs to focus on not falling into Serie A | strength

After a recovery campaign in the Libertadores group stage and qualification for the round of 16, Fortaleza left something to be desired against Estudiantes in Argentina. The Ceará team lost Pikachu early, sent off at the beginning of the first half. Leão did not find alternatives, produced little and was a victim of the opponent’s aerial ball. Lost 3-0 and leaves Libertadores .

1 of 2 Yago Pikachu in Estudiantes x Fortaleza — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian Yago Pikachu in Estudiantes x Fortaleza — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

It’s a tough defeat for the way it was built. Castro scored twice with a header, and Zapiola took advantage of Marcelo Boeck’s mistake. In the stands, the tricolor fan was once again present at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in Buenos Aires, to support.

In the first leg, a 1-1 draw with a goal by Romero. A game later, for the Brasileirão, Vojvoda spared some players in the match against Coritiba to have maximum strength in the second confrontation.

The ranking could serve as fuel for the Lion’s campaign. But elimination can also leave lessons. Fortaleza now needs to focus on a recovery in Serie A (it has 10 points in 15 rounds), seek to regain the path of victories and climb the table to ensure permanence.

The next opponent is complicated. face the palm trees at Arena Castelão on Sunday (10). There is in the sequence Atlético-GO, Bragantino and Santos until the end of the first round. Benevenuto highlighted in an interview that things will get even more complicated if the team does not leave the relegation zone until the start of the second round.