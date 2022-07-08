Emirates aircraft travels 14 hours with hole in side – World

An Airbus 380 plane from Emirates who had departed from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to Brisbane, in Australia, flew for 14 hours with a hole in the side last Friday.

In images shared on social media, passengers revealed the size of the hole that, according to the airline, cited by CNN Travelhappened after a tire had burst.

After what happened, the Emirates released a statement explaining that the rupture did not affect “the fuselage or the structure of the aircraft”, hence the trip has not been altered.

“One of the aircraft’s 22 tires burst during flight, causing damage to a small aerodynamic fairing. [componente que tem a função de reduzir a resistência aerodinâmica]which is an external panel of the aircraft”, said the company.

According to Emirates, the plane landed safely in Australia and the crew arrived within the scheduled time.

The damage to the aircraft’s exterior has now been repaired.