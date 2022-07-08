Enel has more than 150 vacancies for electricians: see how to apply

If you are an electrician and you are looking for a job, then you need to check out the opportunities that Enel currently offers

Are you looking for a job? Enel has opened more than 150 jobs for electricians. Check out what the requirements are and how to apply for the job opportunity!

What are the requirements for Enel job openings?

Enel is offering 156 job opportunities for electricians who are willing to live in Rio de Janeiro. The vacancies were scattered in the cities of Itaperuna and Santo Antônio de Pádua, in the northwest of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

To apply for the vacancies, the electrician must have finished high school and have a certificate of a basic course on Safety in Electricity Installations and Services (NR-10), plus a complementary one and also a certificate of work at height. (NR-35).

It is still required to have access to risk areas (HAR) and to have the competence to drive category B vehicles.

How to apply for Enel job openings?

To apply for job vacancies, simply access the Enel website, click on “Work with us”, then on “Learn more”, finally choose the option “Meet our vacancies and register your CV”. After that, choose the job you want and apply.

Learn more about Enel

Enel is an Italian multinational company focused on the distribution of energy and gas. The company is already present in 34 countries, spread over five continents, and started its activities in Brazil in 2005.

Currently, Enel serves approximately 75 million users around the world and its workforce is around 66,000 people.

Image: @pvproductions / Freepik