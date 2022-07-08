Estudiantes vs Fortaleza live for the Copa Libertadores 2022; follow broadcast

Fortaleza will try to make history in Libertadores da América once again, on the night of this Thursday, 7th. Starting at 9:30 pm, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in La Plata, Argentina, Tricolor will face Estudiantes, around round of 16 of the tournament. To qualify for the quarterfinals, Leão needs a victory in normal time or, in case of a tie, on penalties, since the first leg, at Castelão, ended in a 1-1 draw. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Student and Fortaleza lineups

students

5-3-2: Andújar; Godoy, Rogel, Noguera, Lollo and Más; Manuel Castro, Zuqui and Jorge Rodríguez; Leandro Diaz and Boselli. Tech: Ricardo Zielinski.

Strength

3-5-2: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Hercules, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima and J.Capixaba; Moses and Romero. Tech: Vojvoda.

How do Estudiantes and Fortaleza arrive for the game

Fortaleza has practically the entire squad available for this match. Out are only Tinga and Robson, who will still take a while in the medical department, and Landázuri, who was injured precisely in the first game against pincharratas, at Castelão. Defender Ceballos and forward Valentín Depietri, who had Covid-19, tested negative and traveled to Argentina. The first one must even be a holder.

The match is also surrounded by doubts as to whether or not it will be a farewell game for the right winger Yago Pikachu. The team’s top scorer, shirt 22 received a proposal from Japan and has a counter-proposal from Tricolor in hand. Until tomorrow he must decide whether to stay or leave Pici. The board just waits for the athlete’s response.

Estudiantes also comes complete and should be more offensive. If at Castelão Ricardo Zielinski’s team seemed satisfied with the draw, at home, with UNO (as they call the stadium itself) full, they will seek to resolve the situation in the 90 minutes.

