Euro Drops Below $1.01 and Approaches Dollar Parity | Economy

The devaluation of the euro accelerated on Friday morning (8) and the single European currency was trading below 1.01 dollar for the first time since the end of 2002, affected by concerns about the economy of the Old Continent.

At 8:00 am GMT (5:00 am GMT), the euro was trading at USD 1.0106, just minutes after reaching USD 1.0072.

The move brings the euro closer to parity with the dollar – something unprecedented since the creation of the European currency in 1999 (first as a book-entry currency and, later, as of January 1, 2002, as a legal tender).

The euro reached its lowest point on July 5, 2001, when it traded at USD 0.8380.

The fall of the European currency is mainly due to fears of a global recession. Inflation has also put pressure on the euro.

Why is the euro falling?

The euro’s fall is linked to growing fears of a recession in the 19 eurozone countries. Surveys have indicated a slowdown in business development across the Monetary Union. The data suggest that the region could go into decline as the rising cost of living reduces consumption.

On Monday, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos warned that the eurozone economy could face a recession if industry is forced to adjust to energy shortages.

European gas prices hit their highest peak in four months amid supply concerns following the partial suspension of supplies by Russia.

The euro’s fall is also linked to a rise in the value of the US dollar, amid expectations of higher US interest rates. The aggressiveness of the American strategy contrasts with that of the European Central Bank, which plans more moderate increases in interest rates.

In Brazil, the euro closed this Thursday at R$5.4304, while the dollar ended the day at R$5.3435. See quotes.