Even those who don’t like Bitcoin are criticizing the SEC president: “taking investors hostage”

In an article on regulation, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) makes it clear that it does not believe in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. Even so, he doesn’t agree with SEC chairman Gary Gensler’s blundering, and he fires heavy criticism of him.

The controversy in question is Bitcoin ETFs. While there are already a few Bitcoin futures ETFs in the US, Genslers has disapproved of every proposed ETF in sight that has come to his desk.

Explaining the difference between them, futures just track the price of Bitcoin, while spot ones actually trade BTC. In other words, they could boost the price of BTC due to its higher demand.

Gary Gensler Is Taking Bitcoin Investors Hostage

Arguing its line of thought, The Wall Street Journal points out that such ETFs already exist in several countries. In Europe alone, there are more than 70 cryptocurrency ETFs, for example, in addition to several studies presented to the president of the SEC, which leave him without many excuses to approve a Bitcoin ETF in sight in the US.

“The chairman of the SEC [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA]Gary Gensler, has his regulatory eye on the cryptocurrency markets and is holding investors hostage in the process.” writes The Wall Street Journal.

Another point that confirms this is Gensler’s own speech last week. On the occasion, the SEC president states that Bitcoin is a commodity, that is, there is no reason to bar a Bitcoin ETF in sight.

US CVM has already been sued for denying ETF

Also last week, Grayscale sued the SEC after it disapproved of turning its fund into a spot ETF, showing that institutions are tired of Gensler’s lame excuses.

In addition to Grayscale, other giants are also trying to approve their spot ETFs, such as Bitwise and VanEck, which already have futures ETFs. However, they are not being well received.

Either way, the SEC is starting to face criticism even from those who don’t like Bitcoin, yet another sign that it’s only a matter of time before Gensler and his team accept the inevitable.