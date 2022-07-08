Ex-Boyfriend of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Convicted of Fraud

GETTY IMAGES

Former Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who ran the blood testing company alongside founder Elizabeth Holmes, was convicted yesterday of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. The court ruling came after his ex-partner, and also ex-girlfriend, was found guilty on similar charges earlier this year.

After a 13-week trial, Balwani was found guilty on all 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. Both Holmes and Balwani face up to 20 years in prison.

US federal prosecutors filed lawsuits against the two in 2018, but they were tried separately. Holmes was accused of having committed 11 crimes. In January, she was found guilty on four counts and acquitted of four others – the jury failed to reach a consensus on three of the final charges. The sentence will be defined at a hearing scheduled for September.

Holmes and Balwani’s Past

Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, started dating in 2003, when she dropped out of Stanford to start the company Theranos. Balwani officially started working on the business in 2010.

Holmes quickly became a start-up star in Silicon Valley. Theranos got investments from big names like Rupert Murdoch and Larry Ellison. Additionally, former US Secretary of State George Shultz served on the company’s board of directors.

The company promised an innovative technology machine that would be able to perform hundreds of blood tests using just a single drop. Prosecutors in both trials claimed that Holmes and Balwani were aware that they were lying about Theranos technology.

At trial, prosecutors showed him text messages he sent Holmes, saying: “I am responsible for everything at Theranos. All decisions were also mine.”

Unlike Holmes, Balwani did not testify at his trial, but his lawyers argued that he sincerely believed in Theranos technology, noting that he invested millions of dollars of his own money in the company.

Holmes accused Balwani of being physically and psychologically abusive during their relationship. He denies.

Their relationship and the rise and fall of Theranos were portrayed earlier this year in a Hulu series The Dropout, with Naveen Andrews and Amanda Seyfried playing the couple.

