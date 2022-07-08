Experts Warn Parents About Scary Snapchat Feature

Experts Warn Parents About Snapchat’s ‘Scary’ Feature

The feature tells people on Snapchat the exact location of users, and the distance to there;

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in England after being tracked through the tool;

The “Snap Map” update can be disabled by selecting “Ghost Mode”.

Users of the popular social media app Snapchat were surprised by a “creepy” update. The feature allows people on Snapchat to locate users at their address and even tells them how long it would take them to get there.

The “Snap Map” update has raised privacy and safety concerns among parents and experts. In March of last year, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Brighton, England, after a party was tracked down by intruders who used the maps feature.

Cybersecurity expert Jordan Foster has warned parents about the impact this information can have.

“Teenagers often communicate on social media with strangers they don’t really know… Herein lies the danger of this trait,” said the expert.

In addition to Foster, cybersecurity organization Safe on Social is among the entities concerned about the tool update.

“While Snap Map has been around for years, the ‘enable precise location’ feature is new. The app used to share the approximate location and now it takes up to about a meter if not less.”

Safe on Social, which runs programs to educate parents about cybersecurity, advises parents to “arm” themselves with knowledge.

“It’s 2022, as far as I’m concerned, parents don’t have the ‘I don’t use Snapchat’ excuse anymore. You need to understand that now. Not to stop your kids from using it, but to teach them how to use it better. , so you know what to do if something goes wrong […] You gave them their devices, you allowed the apps. You effectively gave them the car keys and let them drive down the road without lessons.”

The “Snap Map” update can be disabled by selecting “Ghost Mode” in the application settings.

Earlier this week, Snapchat launched “Snapchat+” – a subscription service that will allow subscribers to view other users’ locations and rewatch videos for up to 24 hours after they are posted.

But a Snapchat spokesperson previously told The Daily Mail that the company was addressing privacy concerns.

“Location sharing via Snap Map is off by default, and Snapchatters who choose to share their location will only be able to see and be seen by mutual friends,” a spokesperson said.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of bullying or harassment and we ask that Snapchatters report abuse or any other safety concerns on the app.”