Faetec offers more than 26 thousand places for professional qualification courses | Jobs & Business

The training courses will be in-person and in the distance learning modality.Disclosure/Gustavo Luzório.

Those interested in entering the job market have an excellent opportunity to improve their training. The Technical School Support Foundation (Faetec), a body linked to the Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, has open enrollment for more than 26 thousand places in the second round of Professional Qualification courses in 2022.

Applications are open until the 17th, and can be done exclusively through the website www.faetec.rj.gov.br. To compete, a minimum age of 15 to 18 years is required, which may vary according to the chosen course, as well as the level of education.

These are opportunities that are available in 80 units of the Faetec Network, with the offer of vacancies in administrative, education, civil construction, industrial, technology, lodging and hotel areas, among others. There are dozens of options for professional courses, with a duration of 20 weeks, and admission to be carried out through a public draw, which takes place on the 18th.

Among the training options are English courses; Spanish; barber; snack bar; computer operator; manicure and pedicure; waiter; tailor; Baker; building installer plumber and refrigeration mechanic.

Among the total number of vacancies offered, 1,800 opportunities are in the distance learning format, in partnership with Fundação Cecierj. This modality includes courses on sustainability and innovation agent; storekeeper; accounting assistant; personal assistant; financial assistant and computer operator.

Those selected in the selection process must attend the educational institution for which they applied on the stipulated date. Those who compete for the distance learning modality must send documentation remotely. The list of courses and units, schedule and required documentation are described in the public notice, which can be found on the Foundation’s website: www.faetec.rj.gov.br.