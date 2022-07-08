Fiel sells out 40 thousand tickets for Corinthians open training; see details

Corinthians will hold open training this Friday, at Neo Química Arena, and will have a full house. Tickets for the activity were sold out in the morning and ensured a large audience. About 22,000 tickets were released to the general public and 18,000 to Fiel Torcedor members.

You can follow the activity on our YouTube channels. O Glue, Fiel coverage starts at 3:05 pm. already the My Helm goes live from 5 pm – both will follow all the activity’s developments.

The training was announced on Thursday by the club, at first, with tickets released only in the Fiel Torcedor system. On Thursday night, however, after pressure from Gaviões da Fiel, the club announced that it would release tickets to the general public.

The party, which aims to bring the cast even closer to the crowd, will have the gates open from 5 pm and still promises surprises for those who are present at the place. Access to the event will only be through the North, South, Lower East, Upper East, Upper West and Lower West sectors.

Striker Yuri Alberto is likely to be officially introduced on the occasion. The player, who had a presentation pre-scheduled for Thursday, should make his first public appearance alongside his teammates. There are still no details about the interview and the protocol.

This will be the seventh open training session held by Corinthians at the venue. The practice started against Guaraní-PAR, in 2015, and repeated before the 2017 Paulista, 2017 and 2018 Paulista, in addition to the eve of the Copa do Brasil duels against Flamengo and Cruzeiro, also in 2018. .

After providing their fans with an epic night on Tuesday, eliminating Boca Juniors in the middle of Bombonera with ten absences, Corinthians will return to the field this Sunday, for the Brasileirão, from 16h.

The challenge will be Flamengo, the same opponent in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores in early August. Tickets for this weekend’s duel are practically sold out.

See more at: Corinthians fans.