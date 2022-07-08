Find out when Flamengo expects to have Arturo Vidal

O Flamengo hope that Vidal already available to Dorival Júnior – or at least in playing conditions – on July 20, when the team faces Juventude, for the 18th round of Brasileirão. The information was confirmed by the club’s football VP, Marcos Braz, during this Thursday’s press conference.

Vidal, however, still could not be announced by Rubro-Negro. That’s because the midfielder will still return to Italy to settle the termination with Inter Milan and resolve other issues in the country. At the press conference, Braz explained the Chilean’s situation, but assured that the hiring is already underway.

– Regarding the contractual part, he needs to go to Italy, he still needs to solve some personal matters as well. And that prevents an announcement at this moment, not least because he still has situations to resolve in Italy, which are tax, personal, various items. I prefer not to go into detail here – said Braz.

– But we won’t have any kind of problem with him. It’s all going very well. He wants to come and play here, Flamengo wants to sign him. We are advancing some processes, and I am absolutely sure that, when he gets here, he will arrive with his life resolved and prepared for the subsequent games that we will have at the end of the season – completed.

The player even went to Maracanã last Wednesday to watch the historic rout of the Flamengo over Tolima 7-1. The club’s VP was by Vidal’s side and reported the midfielder’s impressions of the match and the crowd’s celebration.

– He was very happy (to watch the game at Maracanã). He already knew Maracanã, he played there, but he was very happy, delighted with the Flamengo fans, with the strength of the Flamengo fans.