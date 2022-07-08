First iPhone Background Strangely Appears to Some iOS 16 Testers » iPhone Blog

This week the 3rd beta of the future iOS 16 was released to developers, with minor layout changes, translations and features.

But something picturesque also appeared. the classic screen background image of the first iPhone, which was introduced to the world by Steve Jobs himself.

It could just be a return to the origins of the device, if it weren’t for the detail that not everyone who installed the beta had access to the image.

And therein lies the mystery…

At the time of release in 2007, only the background of the locked screen could be changed; the start screen of the applications was completely black, something that was only changed 3 years later, with the iOS 4.

Now the iconic image returns in the iOS beta, but only for some users. On our iPhone XS Max, for example, the image does not appear. On the team’s iPhone 13 Pro, the wallpaper is there.

It is not known if it will be an image that Apple will definitely implement in the system, to somehow commemorate the 15 years of the iPhone, or if it was some remnant of internal tests carried out by cute engineers.

We will have to wait for the final version to understand the reason for all this.

A curiosity: the image of the clownfish actually Never has been included in the iPhone system. She appeared only in the presentation and marketing of the device. If adopted, it will be the first time that the user will be able to choose it directly from the settings.

If you don’t want to wait and want to install the remastered image for the current screen sizes now, just download it here: