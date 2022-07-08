Fla predicts purchase of Wallace and tries to seduce Wendel with FIFA clause

Everton Cebolinha was Flamengo’s first reinforcement in this window, which also has Arturo Vidal forwarded. Even with the Chilean, the next signings of midfielders is the main objective. The targets are defined and Fla set up different strategies to count on Wallace, from Udinese, and Wendel, from Zenit.

Negotiations for Wallace are in full swing, and the 27-year-old’s purchase composition is close to an outcome with the Italian club. Proposal on the table and awaiting a response, Flamengo foresees the adhesion of economic rights, since it found favorable conditions for negotiation.

In 2019, the player arrived at Udinese for around 6 million euros (around R$27 million at the time). Fla’s first attack was refused, as GE first reported. However, conversations are constant, and the carioca club works patiently, but believes in positive signs in the coming weeks.

Confident in the purchase of Wallace, Flamengo tries to loan Wendel. The situation is a little complicated and the leaders treat the negotiation with caution. The strategy used is dialogue with the player, family and staff, and the presentation of a career plan to ‘seduce’ the player to exercise the FIFA clause.

Due to the war, the entity decided that players and coaches who work in teams from Ukraine and Russia can suspend their contracts until June 2023. However, the player has a good relationship with the club and prefers that the agreement with the Flamengo to leave Russian football.

Flamengo chose to negotiate a loan, as the player’s purchase price is very high, and the club has no interest in selling for now. In 2020, Zenit paid more than 20 million euros for the 24-year-old midfielder.

“The window has not yet opened. We have limits to talk about athletes, but these two players are of interest to Flamengo. They are totally different negotiations, they are positions that Flamengo understands that there must be a difference. We are interested in both athletes”, said the deputy. football president of the club, Marcos Braz, in a press conference.

The signing of at least one player for the position is seen as necessary internally. The departure of Andreas Pereira and the possible departure of Willian Arão to Fenerbahce, from Turkey, makes the club need replacement, in addition to Vidal.