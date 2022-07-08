Flamengo: Paes gives positive sign for stadium construction and suggests location

Flamengo and Rio’s City Hall aligned the dialogue on the construction of a stadium of its own for the club in the coming years. O Mayor Eduardo Paes addressed the issue and signaled positively during an event this Friday morning.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro was present at Luso Brasileiro to formalize the donation of structures used in the Rio-2016 Olympic Games to Portuguesa da Ilha. When asked about Rubro-Negro’s desire to have a stadium to call their own, Paes explained the situation and the possibilities of release for works in the Olympic Park or in Deodoro.

– President Landim came to me, we had a conversation at the mayor’s official house and what I said is that there is no problem doing it in the Olympic Park, but it is a private space. We sold that area so we wouldn’t spend money. If they buy it, I will be delighted.

Paes gave his suggestion on possible arena locations and advised Rodolfo Landim, the current president of Flamengo.

– I suggested to him and I think the Deodoro area is cheaper, there in the army. We know about the good relationship between President Landim and President Bolsonaro, and there’s the Transolímpica, there’s BRT, there’s a train… It seems to me a less complex thing, but it was a suggestion – he added.

The mayor stressed that he is not opposed to the Flamengo project and emphasized that the construction does not represent a definitive departure from Maracanã.

– Whatever Flamengo presents, I am totally a defender. Flamengo deserves to have a stadium. A club of this size, of this dimension… I think that President Landim’s insecurity regarding Maracanã, not that Flamengo won’t play there, Maracanã belongs to Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, World football, but it makes sense Flamengo have a stadium. Whatever I can help to get it out will come out. It’s not my decision, but I make suggestions. If they buy the area of ​​the Olympic Park, with the greatest pleasure I will approve it too – he pointed out.

In the midst of the search for the dreamed stadium, last Wednesday, Flamengo and Fluminense announced that they will withdraw three games from Maracanã, aiming to preserve the lawn. It is worth remembering that, in the last 11 days, the stadium hosted five matches. The strike will take place from the 14th of July.

Thus, the games of Rubro-Negro against Coritiba, on July 16, and against Juventude, on July 20, should take place at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.