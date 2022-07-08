Flamengo prepares cauldron against Galo

Buoyed by the good moment on the field, Flamengo savors the passage to the Libertadores quarterfinals, but is already aiming for the knockout against Atlético-MG.

After losing the first leg by 2-1, Fla needs a victory by two goals to advance in the Copa do Brasil without the need for penalties and the board embraced the idea of ​​turning Maracanã into a melting pot on Wednesday (13). ), at 21:30.

The direction plans a party with red-black smoke at the team’s entrance to the field, fireworks, mosaic, vertical banners and red and black balloons. The artifacts will be divided by the sectors of Maracanã.

After the game at Mineirão, Gabigol said that Galo would “know hell” in the return game. Due to the statement, the Minas Gerais club went to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (SJTD) for fear of a hostile climate for fans. Fla claims that the content of the message was restricted to “play on the field”.

Full house

Flamengo’s expectation is to have the stadium full on Wednesday (13). There are less than a thousand tickets to be sold.

Calendar

Before focusing on the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo plays for the Brasileirão on Sunday (10). Rubro-Negro faces Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, at 4pm. The club from São Paulo is even the opponent of the quarterfinals of Libertadores.