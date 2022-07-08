Fluminense anuncia nova carga de ingressos para despedida de Fred | fluminense

The idea of ​​using tickets left over from the visiting sector to increase the load did not work, as the Military Police vetoed it for security reasons. Even so, the fan who didn’t get entry to Fluminense x Ceará, the last game of Fred’s career, will have one more chance to buy his. The club announced this Friday that a new batch of tickets will be sold for this Saturday’s match, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The approximately 1,400 tickets for this Saturday’s game will be made available starting at 6 pm (Brasília time) this Friday for members, and at 9 pm for non-members. Each one can reform up to four (their own and three other people).

But how so? Is that the club identified and canceled irregular sales and redeemed tickets for marketing – photos of scalpers with multiple tickets circulated on social media in recent days. The purchases of those who created a partner with stolen data or cloned cards were cancelled.

The purchase must be made online and the only means of entry available will be the withdrawal of the physical ticket at box offices 1 and 2 of Maracanã (between 10 am on Saturday until the end of the first half) and in Laranjeiras (between 10 am and 1 pm).

Fluminense members will have the following modalities of access to the stadium available: the membership card and the E-ticket, in addition to the traditional ticket. Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-fields. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal).

– Attention, members who will access the Maracanã Mais sector with e-ticket: in order to provide more security to fans, to enter the stadium it will be necessary to present an official identification document with photo.

Sales at Maracanã – Access E

– Saturday (09/07), at the opening of the gates

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 4pm