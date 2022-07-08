Former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79 | World

José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola for nearly four decades, winning a brutal civil war and overseeing an oil boom, died on Friday. He was 79 years old.

“The Angolan government reports with great pain and consternation the death of Santos,” said a statement posted on Facebook.

The presidency said that Zédu (as he is called by the Portuguese) died at the Barcelona Teknon clinic, where he was receiving medical treatment after a prolonged illness.

Known within his MPLA party as “the architect of peace”, the peaceful José Eduardo has seen his legacy increasingly tarnished by allegations of rampant corruption and nepotism, particularly after fighting ended in the southwestern African country in 2002.

2 of 3 José Eduardo dos Santos, when he was president of Angola, during a banquet offered by his Portuguese counterpart Aníbal Cavaco Silva at Palácio da Ajuda, in Lisbon, on March 10, 2009 — Photo: Andre Kosters/Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo José Eduardo dos Santos, when he was president of Angola, during a banquet offered by his Portuguese counterpart Aníbal Cavaco Silva at Palácio da Ajuda, in Lisbon, on March 10, 2009 — Photo: Andre Kosters/Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo

Considered by many to be untouchable, Angolans were shocked when he left office ahead of the 2017 elections and even more so when his hand-picked successor, João Lourenço, turned against him, waging an anti-corruption campaign that would land Santos’ son in prison and see the assets connected with his daughter frozen.

“There is no human activity without mistakes, and I accept that I too have made some,” he said in a final speech as president of the MPLA in 2018, his last appearance on the political front.

But many who lived through the decades of struggle, which left half a million dead, credit him with the stability of a country that has only known war since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

The decision to grant amnesty to all sides and to offer even their civil war opponents business and land opportunities, as well as some political space, was crucial in ensuring that fighting did not happen again.

Advocates say it was this same political instinct for stability that led him to withdraw from power with little fuss, almost unprecedented for an African president who has served half his life.

A “President by Accident”

He often described himself as an accidental president, taking the reins after Angola’s first leader, Agostinho Neto, died during cancer surgery in 1979.

3 of 3 José Eduardo dos Santos during an event in the capital of Angola in December 2016 — Photo: Herculano Coroado/REUTERS José Eduardo dos Santos during an event in the capital of Angola in December 2016 — Photo: Herculano Coroado/REUTERS

With Neto having only served for four years and Santos, then 37, considered a relatively weak outside candidate, few could have imagined he would rule for four decades.

In 2003, Zédu banished his party’s general secretary to a junior post because he seemed a little eager to replace him. João Lourenço would have to wait 14 years to finally fulfill his desire to become Angola’s next president.