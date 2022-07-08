Former Apple Engineer Reveals That The Fight With Skeumorphism In iOS 7 Wasn’t User-Based » iPhone Blog

When the first iPhone was launched, bringing tools that we weren’t used to dealing with on a daily basis to the palm of our hands, the system’s development team thought about massively adopting the skeuomorphism.

This design concept uses visual elements from the real world, creating metaphors for the application interface. This makes the learning curve much shorter, as even if the user has never seen the app before, he feels familiar with the look.

For example, a trash can icon gives the immediate idea that you can throw away files there. Or a digital agenda that can be “veneer” to switch pages.

The user does not need to be an experienced geek to understand the workings of a system that uses the skeuomorphism in a well-done way.

And was that what a completely new and unprecedented cellular system needed to captivate users: ease of use.

That’s why Steve Jobs was passionate about this line of design and wanted all on the iPhone resembled the real world.

When he left, some fights broke out between the company’s internal teams.

While Scott Forstall tried to maintain the legacy of Jobs, Jony Ive wanted to impose a radical change, adopting the flat design.

Jony managed to put several colleagues against Scott, until he was “invited to withdraw from the company” right after the disaster of Apple Mapson iOS 6.

With that, Jony had the free way to impose his thinking, which gave rise to the ugliest operating system in history: the iOS 7.

Bright colors, basic icons that looked like they were made in a hurry, buttons that didn’t look like buttons but links…

OK, let’s not fight. This is just the opinion of one editor, who has followed Apple since shortly before Jobs returned to the company. If you liked iOS 7 and still hold that opinion to this day, that’s fine. To err is human. 😝

Jony threw away everything that had been built in terms of design in iOS so far and started from scratch, implementing the so-called “flat design” in all.

No more shadows, no references to the real world. Everything now looked like children’s toy.

Well, this mega intro of this article is actually to talk about the comment of a former Apple engineer who worked on iOS 7 development.

And he said that this obsession with appearance set aside one of the things Jobs was most chasing: the functionality of design.

The flat didn’t make things better for the user

The name Ken Kocienda must be familiar to many of you.

A few weeks ago we published an article here with him confessing the real reason why the first iPhone didn’t have a copy and paste function.

He returns to talking about the past, now pointing the ammunition to the controversial iOS 7, which he also helped to develop.

According to him, the fight with the skeuomorphism was more guided by appearance than for functionality.

I worked on iOS 7 and I can say with certainty that none of the efforts towards the flat were to make things better for people. Banning skeumorphism was all about how the software looked, not how it worked.

Kocienda had a specific job in the development of iOS 7. He was responsible for creating transparent layers in the system, like those in top of apps which allowed part of the page to go “under” the header.

But he says it’s not a job he’s proud of any he’s done at Apple. That’s because it’s a change purely aestheticswithout bringing any functionality benefit to the user.

iOS 7 came at a time when the iPhone system was getting outdated and tiring, after 5 years without major changes.

Everyone was already asking for changes. But that doesn’t justify a change bad.

Now we’re used to it, and even though Apple has fixed several features of the system’s look in recent years, the main basis of the design remains the same. The icons of the main native apps have not undergone major changes.

next year will do 10 years that iOS adopted the flat design. Twice as long as the time the skeuomorphism on the iPhone.

My biggest criticism has always been that everything seems to have been created in a hurry back in iOS 7, with no time to finish things. There are even those who say that the icons were designed by an outside company, and not by Apple designers.

Furthermore, it seemed that there was a need to radically change your lookregardless of whether or not it would improve the user experience.

And now the testimony of this former engineer only reinforces that even more.

Getting things done in a hurry shouldn’t be a characteristic of Apple. In Jobs’s day, creating products in record time even happened, but he guaranteed that the final product would come out as perfect as possible.

But without Jobs, that guarantee ceased to exist.

I wish they had been more dedicated to iOS evolution back then, even if it took another year to do so.

Since macOS Big Sur, Apple (which today no longer has Jony Ive) is showing that it is possible to make the same icons of the old iOS 7 more beautiful, using light concepts of skeuomorphism.

Delayed 7 long years to do what we asked for in 2013.

O skeuomorphism, above all, it helps the user to understand more easily how the system works. And that was one of the principles of the iPhone in the beginning.

A practical example was given by an employee of Kocienda himself, who created a visual concept of how to configure the sound output of the device, simulating connections by cables.

Oh, how I wish that time could go back, reformulated…