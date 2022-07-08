Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot in Japan | World

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while delivering a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara. The death of Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, has shocked the country, where Gun deaths are rare.

1 of 7 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the ground, hands on his chest, after being shot in Japan — Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the ground, hands on his chest, after being shot in Japan (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)

Share this news via WhatsApp

Share this news via Telegram

A suspect was arrested and a shotgun seized. Police also found materials resembling explosives in his home.

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is shot while delivering a speech.

Abe was attacked around 11:30 am local time (11:30 pm GMT on Thursday) near the Yamato-Saidaiji subway station, where he was taking part in an election campaign. Shortly after the shooting, he fell to the ground. Images of the moment recorded show the former prime minister lying down, with his hands on his chest and with a bloody shirt..

The university hospital in Nara, where he was taken by helicopter, said the former premier had two “deep” wounds, one of them in the heart, and had arrived at the scene without vital signs. “He was bleeding profusely and unfortunately we were unable to save him,” the hospital said in a statement.

According to the Japanese state news agency “NHK”, at least two shots were fired, and Abe was hit twice, once in the chest and once in the neck..

2 of 7 Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrives at Nara University Hospital — Photo: Philip Fong / AFP Photo Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrives at Nara University Hospital (Photo: Philip Fong / AFP Photo)

The ex-premier’s wife, Akie Abe, arrived at the hospital late this afternoon (late morning on Friday, 8, in Brazil), shortly before the announcement of her husband’s death. She did not speak to the local press.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Abe and succeeded him in office, called the episode an “unforgivable attack” and said it would guarantee freedoms and respect for democracy in the country.

“I have great respect for Shinzo Abe’s legacy and offer my condolences,” said Kishida. “Now a free and fair election is something we have to defend above all else.”

3 of 7 Map shows the location where former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot while speaking at a campaign rally, in the west of the country, on July 8, 2022. — Photo: Arte/ g1 A map shows the location where former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot while speaking at a campaign rally, in the west of the country, on July 8, 2022. — Photo: Arte/ g1

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Abe was the victim of “an absolutely unforgivable barbaric act”.

According to the chief of the local fire department, Makoto Morimoto, Abe suffered a cardiac arrest, the same information reported by the television network “Kyodo News”. The “NHK” spoke of “heart failure”, which means that the prayer is not able to pump enough blood and provide the necessary oxygen to the rest of the body.

4 of 7 TV image shows the detention of a man at the site where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot — Photo: Kyodo / via REUTERS TV image shows the detention of a man at the site where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot — Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS

One suspect, a 42-year-old male, was arrested for attempted murder. According to Japanese media, the gunman is a former member of the Japanese Navy.

“NHK” said the suspect was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. According to the agency, the detainee claimed that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him, but the police did not confirm the state-owned company’s report.

Police said they also recovered the weapon used in the attack. The local press said it was a homemade shotgun, crudely made.

5 of 7 Shinzo Abe appeared at the close of the Rio Olympics on August 21, 2016. — Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters/Arquivo Shinzo Abe appeared at the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics on August 21, 2016. — Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters/Arquivo

Abe was in power for eight years and left office in September 2021. He was the longest serving head of government in Japan.. His successor—the country’s 100th prime minister—is Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, elected in October 2021.

Upon resigning, Abe pleaded health reasons. He suffers from chronic ulcerative colitis, a disease that had previously ousted him from power on another occasion, in 2007.

“I have devoted myself wholeheartedly to economic recovery and diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interest every day since we returned to power,” Abe said at the time.

Abe became known abroad for his economic recovery strategy, known as “abenomics”, in which he blended monetary easing, major budget reactivation and structural reforms.

6 of 7 Aerial view of the spot where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot — Photo: Kyodo / via REUTERS Aerial view of the spot where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot — Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS

He still dominated the ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and controlled one of its main factions.

7 of 7 Abe Shinzo March 2020 — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/Reuters Abe Shinzo in March 2020 — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/Reuters

Shinzo Abe was born into a wealthy political family. His father was Japan’s foreign minister, and his grandfather, former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi. Abe was groomed to follow in the family’s footsteps and became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, aged 52. His first stint, however, was abruptly cut short because of his health problem.

In August 2021, he broke the record for longevity in the post of Prime Minister of Japan in the same term: 2,799 consecutive days. He had already surpassed the mark in November of last year, but counting his first passage at the head of the country, much more ephemeral (a year between 2006 and 2007).

His political rhetoric often mentioned the need to make Japan play a more prominent role in international affairs.

In the last administration, Shinzo Abe established strong ties with US President Donald Trump, and displeased nearby countries such as China, South Korea and North Korea because of his nationalism.

His popularity has plummeted to the lowest level since he returned to power in 2012. He has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic.

8 of 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — Photo: Franck Robichon / AP Photo Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — Photo: Franck Robichon/AP Photo

Abe became known abroad for his economic recovery strategy, known as “abenomics”, in which he blended monetary easing, major budget reactivation and structural reforms.

However, without truly ambitious reforms, the program has seen only partial successes., overshadowed by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But even in the face of the pandemic, it kept the yen as a strong currency.

Abe also bolstered defense spending after years of decline, and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad. In a historic change in 2014, his government reinterpreted the post-war pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War II.

The former premier was instrumental in bringing the 2020 Olympics to Tokyo, fueling the desire to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.