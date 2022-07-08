Fortaleza loses to Estudiantes and is eliminated from Libertadores in the round of 16 – Play

O Strength said goodbye to America’s Liberators in the round of 16. A historic campaign, which came to an end this Thursday (7), with the defeat to students (ARG) by 3-0, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in Buenos Aires. The team needed to win, as the first leg ended 1-1 at Arena Castelão.

The elimination goals were by Manuel Castro, twice, and by Zapiola. The reaction was very difficult, especially with the sending off of winger Pikachu, after a VAR review for a foul in the 1st half. Leão left the competition, in a campaign that marked the 1st participation of Ceará in the main tournament of Conmebol.

In the next phase, Estudiantes (ARG) faces Athletico-PR. Hurricane eliminated Libertad (PAR) in the round of 16.

1st time

The match started with Fortaleza armed in 3-5-2 and prepared for the transition, while the hosts sought to press with a high line and betting on the ball in the area. With the script defined, Estudiantes opened the scoring at 9: Manuel Castro headed free in the area, over Marcelo Boeck, to make it 1-0.

The tricolor answer was at 14, with Pikachu. The winger took a risk from the edge of the area, Andújar deflected it, and the ball hit the crossbar. At 22, a blow to the Ceará team: the winger received a red card for fouling Mauro Boselli and checking the video referee (VAR).

In the next minute, the Argentines even extended, with another aerial ball, now deflected by Lollo. The VAR was triggered and the bid was annulled due to the offside of the Estudiantes defender. With the sequence of the game, Fortaleza followed cornered and tried to resist the volume. At 48, Díaz stopped in defense of Boeck, decreeing the score of the initial stage.

2nd time

At the return of the break, Estudiantes extended the opening minute, again with Manuel Castro. The midfielder anticipated the defense after a cross from the left and headed in the corner by Boeck: 2 to 0. Fortaleza had no organization to counterattack and was very pressured in Argentina. Looking for a reaction, Vojvoda changed the midfield and called up Hércules and Lucas Lima. The change had little effect, even more with Estudiantes’ 3rd goal at 10. Boeck played badly, Zapiola intercepted, dribbled the goalkeeper and played into the back of the net without difficulties, making it 3-0. Subtitle:

Boeck missed a pass in the 2nd half and conceded Estudiantes’ 3rd goal with Zapiolo Photograph:

Juan Mabromata / AFP With the elimination underway, Igor Torres and Romarinho entered to form the attacking duo. Later, Jussa also entered. The coaching staff then spared the main athletes. On the other hand, Estudiantes slowed down and managed the score until the end of the game

SCHEDULES

Students: Andújar; Godoy, Rogel, Noguera, Lollo and Más; Manuel Castro (Rollheiser), Zuqui (Piatti) and Rodríguez (Morel); Mauro Boselli (Zapiolo) and Leandro Díaz (Pellegrino). Coach: Ricardo Zielinsky.

Andújar; Godoy, Rogel, Noguera, Lollo and Más; Manuel Castro (Rollheiser), Zuqui (Piatti) and Rodríguez (Morel); Mauro Boselli (Zapiolo) and Leandro Díaz (Pellegrino). Coach: Ricardo Zielinsky. Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Zé Welison (Matheus Jussa), Hercules (Ronald), Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas) and Juninho Capixaba; Silvio Romero (Romarinho) and Moisés (Igor Torres). Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Students 3×0 Fortaleza | DATASHEET

Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

Students x Fortress.

Date and time: 07/07, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Location: Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in Buenos Aires (ARG).

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU).

Goals: Manuel Castro in the 09′ of the 1Q (1-0) and in the 01′ of the 2Q (2-0); Zapiolo at 10′ of the 2Q (3-0).

Yellow cards: Juninho Capixaba, Romarinho, Zé Welison and Moisés (Fortaleza); Zuqui and Noguera (Students).

Red card: Pikachu (Fortress).