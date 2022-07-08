From “Pretty Little Liars” to “Riverdale”: 10 unnecessary spin-offs

The film and series industry has shown that titles derived from a successful production are not always going to do as well as the original works. Although series like “The Originals” or “The Flash” have been more successful than the productions from which they were inspired, there are several spin-offs that didn’t even need to exist. Check out the full list!

1 and 2 – “Ravenswood” and “The Perfectionists”

We can honestly say: the derivatives of “Pretty Little Liars” did not succeed. One of them was focused on a town close to Rosewood, where the protagonists lived, and had Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) investigating a curse that haunted the place, while the other showed a group of college students who had to deal with a mysterious murder that took place in beacon heights. “The Perfectionists” also featured guest appearances from “PLL” greats such as Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish).

Even having failed with its two spin-off titles, the franchise is still betting on a new spin-off series. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is being developed for the HBO Max and will follow a group of teenagers who are being tormented by a mysterious person who wants to make them pay for the sins their parents committed two decades ago. Will it make our list or will it defy expectations and be a big hit?

3 – Derived from “Game of Thrones” focused on Jon Snow

Nobody asked! Even before it debuts, we can already say that the “Game of Thrones” spinoff focused on Jon Snow does not need to exist. The Hollywood Reporter said that a series focusing on what happened to Kit Harrington’s character after the events of the original series is being developed by HBO. Jon Snow was one of the most hated characters in the series and an entire title focused on him is unlikely to please audiences.

4 – “Lightyear”

the franchise “Toy Story” it’s impeccable. Even the 4th title – which many consider unnecessary – makes sense within the movie saga. But it is unforgivable that they invested so much in a feature focused on buzz lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy, not Woody’s best friend.

5 – “How I Met Your Father”

Another series that didn’t have the slightest need to come to life is “How I Met Your Father”. “How I Met Your Mother” has already cost us the answer to who was the mother of Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) children. We don’t need as many seasons to follow a similar mystery.

6 – “Gossip Girl”

The reboot of “Gossip Girl” is still set in the same universe as the original series and even has cameos from characters who were present in the other version. But truth be told, the new title doesn’t measure up to the series starring Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

7 – “Legacies”

As much as “The Originals” was a great success and made the fans of “The Vampire Diaries” happy, the other series that takes place in the universe of “TVD” did not please fans of the franchise. With a very weak plot and characters not so captivating, the formula used in the other productions did not work with “Legacies”, although it lasted 4 seasons.

8 – “Katy Keene”

we already knew that “Katy Keene” would not go forward. The derivative of “Riverdale” had Lucy Hale as the protagonist and even had the participation of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who left the original series to join the spin-off. After just one season, “Katy Keene” was cancelled.

9 – “Chô: The Movie”

The existence of “Chro: The Movie” It seems like one of those random moments in movie history that even people who saw the premiere don’t believe actually happened. The character of the Globo soap opera “Fine Print” played by Marcelo sawn it may have been a huge blockbuster, but was it really necessary to have an entire feature focused on it? And more: there were TWO titles starring Crô!

10 – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Okay, the first movie in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise is good enough. But the other titles in the saga did not succeed and were still released in the midst of great controversies. It would have been better to have left “Harry Potter” just in memory!