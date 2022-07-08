Globo exhibits “Black Panther” at this Sunday’s Maximum Temperature

The success “Black Panther” is attraction of Maximum temperature this Sunday (03) on Globo. Starred by Chadwick Bosemanwho passed away in 2020, the feature is one of the most beloved in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and starts at 12:25 pm, right after Spectacular sport.

Check out the synopsis of the film:

“After the death of King T’Chaka, Prince T’Challa returns to Wakanda for the coronation ceremony. It brings together the five tribes that make up the kingdom, one of which, the Jabari, does not support the current government. T’Challa soon receives the support of Okoye, the head of the guard of Wakanda, of the sister Shuri, who coordinates the technological area of ​​the kingdom, and also of Nakia, the great passion of the current Black Panther, who does not want to become queen. Together they are looking for Ulysses Klaue, who stole a handful of vibranium from Wakanda a few years ago.”

Ryan Coogler signs the direction of the eighteenth MCU film, which hit theaters in February 2018 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office. In addition to Boseman, the film also features Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker.

“Black Panther” received seven nominations at the 2019 Oscars, including Best moviewith victories for best costume, Best Soundtrack and Best Production Design. The film became the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination, as well as the first in the MCU to win an Oscar.

“Black Panther”like all Marvel productions, is available in the streaming platform catalog Disney+. The station continues the programming of films right after the On the Edge – The Elimination and will transmit “The Godfather” and “The Other Guys”. (know more!)

