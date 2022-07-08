Globo – Film Schedule from July 9th to 15th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 9th to 15th.
Saturday, 07/09/2022
owl II
My Masterpiece
Original Title: Mi Obra Maestra
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Gaston Duprat
Cast: Luis Brandoni, Guillermo Francella, Raúl Arévalo, Cecilia Lemes, Márcio Araújo, Luiz Antônio, Hélio Vaccari, Andrea Frigerio
Class: Comedy
An unexpected accident gives a gallery owner and a painter an unprecedented and illegal opportunity to make money in the corrupt art market.
Saturday Session
Catch Me If You Can
Original Title: Catch Me If You Can
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walker, Martin Sheen,
Nathalie Baye, Jennifer Garner
Class: Drama
A master of disguise, Frank becomes the most successful bank robber in the US and is targeted by Carl, an FBI agent trying to capture him.
supercine
neighbors 2
Original Title: Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Cast: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne
Class: Comedy
With a baby on the way, Mac and Kelly move to the suburbs. However, a fraternity, louder than its former neighbors, takes over the house next door.
owl I
A possible dream
Original Title: The Blind Side
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: John Lee Hancock
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, Quinton Aaron
Class: Drama
Michael was a young black man, the son of an addicted mother, and had nowhere to live. Until being spotted and meeting Leigh Anne’s family and her life changed forever.
Sunday, 07/10/2022
owl II
Change of habit
Original Title: Sister Act
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1992
Director: Emile Ardolino
Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, Maggie Smith, Bill Nunn, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena
Class: Comedy
A singer witnesses a murder. She is placed in the witness protection program and is sent to a convent, where she makes a lot of trouble.
Maximum temperature
Paradise miracles
Original Title: Miracles From Heaven
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Patricia Riggen
Cast: Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson, Queen Latifah
Class: Drama
When Annabel begins to feel severe pain and is diagnosed with a serious digestive problem, her family searches at all costs for a way to save her life.
Major Sunday
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Original Title: Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Michael Bay
Cast: Kelsey Grammer; Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor; Stanley Tucci; Mark
Wahlberg; Titus Welliver
Class: Action
After the great confrontation between Autobots and Decepticons, the gigantic alien robots disappeared. They are now hunted by humans.
movie theater
Elysium
Original Title: Elysium
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Neill Blomkamp
Cast: Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna,
Wagner Moura
Class: Action
In 2159, the world is divided between two groups: the first, very wealthy, lives on the space station Elysium, while the second, poor, lives on Earth.
Monday, 11/07/2022
Afternoon session
Looking for Nemo
Original Title: Finding Nemo
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Andrew Stanton
Cast: Various actors.
Class: Children
Nemo is a little fish kidnapped from the coral where he lives and taken to an aquarium. His father goes on an adventure to find him with the fun Dory.
Hot screen
Shazam!
Original Title: Shazam! (2019)
Country of Origin: Canadian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: David F. Sandberg
Cast: Adam Brody; Asher Angel; Djimon Hounsou; Grace Fulton; Jack Dylan
Grazer;Mark Strong
Class: Action
Billy Batson is only 14 years old, but he was given the gift of transforming into an adult superhero named Shazam from an old wizard.
Tuesday, 07/12/2022
Afternoon session
A Gift for Helen
Original Title: Raising Helen
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Garry Marshall
Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail
Breslin, Helen Mirren
Class: Romance Drama
Helen Harris works at a major modeling agency, but her life changes when her sister dies and she takes care of her three nephews.
Wednesday, 07/13/2022
Afternoon session
Johnson Family Vacation
Original Title: Johnson Family Vacation
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Christopher Erskin
Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles,
Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil
Class: Comedy
The Johnsons face many adventures as they set out on a journey across the United States for their annual family reunion.
Thursday, 07/14/2022
Afternoon session
Mom Goes On Vacation
Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Alessandro Genovessi
Cast: Agustina Cabo;Carla Peterson;Diego Peretti;Guillermo Arengo;Julián
Baz;Martin Lacour;Pilar Gamboa
Class: Comedy
Giulia, mother of three electric children, decides to go on a trip without her family for 10 days, and the chaos of the house is left for Carlo, husband and father who lives for work.
Friday, 07/15/2022
Afternoon session
megamind
Original Title: Megamind
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Tom McGrath
Cast: Various actors
Class: Children
Megamind didn’t expect that, after disappearing with the city’s hero, his life would become so boring that he would invent another opponent to fight.
owl I
Rogue One – A Star Wars Story
Original Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Gareth Edwards
Cast: Felicity Jones; Diego Luna; Ben Mendelsohn; Mads Mikkelsen
Class: Science Fiction
Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance and, in exchange for freedom, agrees to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor and the robot K-2SO.