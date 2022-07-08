Globo – Film Schedule from July 9th to 15th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 9th to 15th.

Saturday, 07/09/2022

owl II

My Masterpiece

Original Title: Mi Obra Maestra

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Gaston Duprat

Cast: Luis Brandoni, Guillermo Francella, Raúl Arévalo, Cecilia Lemes, Márcio Araújo, Luiz Antônio, Hélio Vaccari, Andrea Frigerio

Class: Comedy

An unexpected accident gives a gallery owner and a painter an unprecedented and illegal opportunity to make money in the corrupt art market.

Saturday Session

Catch Me If You Can

Original Title: Catch Me If You Can

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walker, Martin Sheen,

Nathalie Baye, Jennifer Garner

Class: Drama

A master of disguise, Frank becomes the most successful bank robber in the US and is targeted by Carl, an FBI agent trying to capture him.

supercine

neighbors 2

Original Title: Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne

Class: Comedy

With a baby on the way, Mac and Kelly move to the suburbs. However, a fraternity, louder than its former neighbors, takes over the house next door.

owl I

A possible dream

Original Title: The Blind Side

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, Quinton Aaron

Class: Drama

Michael was a young black man, the son of an addicted mother, and had nowhere to live. Until being spotted and meeting Leigh Anne’s family and her life changed forever.

Sunday, 07/10/2022

owl II

Change of habit

Original Title: Sister Act

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1992

Director: Emile Ardolino

Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, Maggie Smith, Bill Nunn, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena

Class: Comedy

A singer witnesses a murder. She is placed in the witness protection program and is sent to a convent, where she makes a lot of trouble.

Maximum temperature

Paradise miracles

Original Title: Miracles From Heaven

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Patricia Riggen

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson, Queen Latifah

Class: Drama

When Annabel begins to feel severe pain and is diagnosed with a serious digestive problem, her family searches at all costs for a way to save her life.

Major Sunday

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Original Title: Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Kelsey Grammer; Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor; Stanley Tucci; Mark

Wahlberg; Titus Welliver

Class: Action

After the great confrontation between Autobots and Decepticons, the gigantic alien robots disappeared. They are now hunted by humans.

movie theater

Elysium

Original Title: Elysium

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Cast: Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna,

Wagner Moura

Class: Action

In 2159, the world is divided between two groups: the first, very wealthy, lives on the space station Elysium, while the second, poor, lives on Earth.

Monday, 11/07/2022

Afternoon session

Looking for Nemo

Original Title: Finding Nemo

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Various actors.

Class: Children

Nemo is a little fish kidnapped from the coral where he lives and taken to an aquarium. His father goes on an adventure to find him with the fun Dory.

Hot screen

Shazam!

Original Title: Shazam! (2019)

Country of Origin: Canadian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Adam Brody; Asher Angel; Djimon Hounsou; Grace Fulton; Jack Dylan

Grazer;Mark Strong

Class: Action

Billy Batson is only 14 years old, but he was given the gift of transforming into an adult superhero named Shazam from an old wizard.

Tuesday, 07/12/2022

Afternoon session

A Gift for Helen

Original Title: Raising Helen

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Garry Marshall

Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail

Breslin, Helen Mirren

Class: Romance Drama

Helen Harris works at a major modeling agency, but her life changes when her sister dies and she takes care of her three nephews.

Wednesday, 07/13/2022

Afternoon session

Johnson Family Vacation

Original Title: Johnson Family Vacation

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Christopher Erskin

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles,

Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil

Class: Comedy

The Johnsons face many adventures as they set out on a journey across the United States for their annual family reunion.

Thursday, 07/14/2022

Afternoon session

Mom Goes On Vacation

Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Alessandro Genovessi

Cast: Agustina Cabo;Carla Peterson;Diego Peretti;Guillermo Arengo;Julián

Baz;Martin Lacour;Pilar Gamboa

Class: Comedy

Giulia, mother of three electric children, decides to go on a trip without her family for 10 days, and the chaos of the house is left for Carlo, husband and father who lives for work.

Friday, 07/15/2022

Afternoon session

megamind

Original Title: Megamind

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Tom McGrath

Cast: Various actors

Class: Children

Megamind didn’t expect that, after disappearing with the city’s hero, his life would become so boring that he would invent another opponent to fight.

owl I

Rogue One – A Star Wars Story

Original Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Gareth Edwards

Cast: Felicity Jones; Diego Luna; Ben Mendelsohn; Mads Mikkelsen

Class: Science Fiction

Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance and, in exchange for freedom, agrees to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor and the robot K-2SO.