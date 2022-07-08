“He threw the Sul-Americana in the trash”; Commentator detonates Santos board decision on Bustos

After a sequence without victories that made the team fall in the Campeonato Brasileiro, where it currently occupies the 10th position, and, finally, being eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana, the board of Santos took the decision to fire coach Fabián Bustos. With the two draws in 1 to 1 against Deportivo Táchira, the alvinegro from Praia fell on penalties and said goodbye to the continental competition in the round of 16.

The repercussion of the coach’s departure on social networks was “relieved” by Santos and different speeches by exponents of the press. One of the sides, for example, harshly criticized the club for not having taken this decision before, as was the case of the journalist Vitor Guedes In his column this Thursday (7th) at UOL Esporte, he stripped the coach and Edu Dracena during the “prior notice” process.

“The Argentine coach bled Santos and commanded defeats and humiliations while serving notice after making it clear that he wanted to leave, but that it would be up to the management to send him away because he can make mistakes in lineups, schemes and changes, but he is not dumb enough to rip up money and give up a fine…”, began the journalist, who said that Peixe “threw away” the Sul-Americana by keeping it.

“The stupid insistence after Bustos divorced the squad cost the Sudamericana and precious points in the Brazilian Championship. Elementary, dear Rueda. (…) The stupid insistence after Bustos divorced the squad cost the Sudamericana and precious points in the Brazilian Championship. Elementary, dear Rueda”, added Guedes, who recalled the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil as crucial.