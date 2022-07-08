Hélio highlights overcoming the bridge in Maceió after cases of poisoning among players | black Bridge

Hélio dos Anjos highlighted the overcoming of Ponte Preta in the 1-0 victory over CSA, on Thursday night, remembering the cases of food poisoning that affected the alvinegra delegation in Maceió.

According to the coach, three players fell ill during the day. Léo Naldi ended up being cut. On the field, Macaca still needed to hold the score with one less after Fraga was sent off 16 minutes into the second half, when the team was already ahead of the score, with a goal by Lucca.

– We had a focus of stomach infection in seven people. There were three players, including the one who was sent off, Fraga. I asked him to play, because I had already lost Léo Naldi. We had some problems, but we got over it. It was a day of overcoming and growth for the group. We beat a direct opponent, with quality and high financial capacity to hire. This strengthens the group – said Hélio, in a press conference after the match.

The coach also evaluated the alvinegra performance in Rei Pelé.

– We started well playing, stealing the ball as I like, but without following up. Then the CSA took over the game. We were really bad for the rest of the first half. We spent about 25 minutes to score. Then we discussed the situation in the locker room. I charge, I like early dial, high line. It was in one of these that we stole and the ball landed at the foot of the striker, who is cold. We knew that the reaction of the CSA would be very strong. We lost a player sent off, I don’t want to question it, and the team showed the ability to play with a very low line. Even with one man down, we didn’t let them in from the inside.

With the result, Ponte won again after five games and reached 18 points, still in the relegation zone by the tiebreaker criteria in relation to Náutico.

– We know we have to improve a lot. But we’ve been without a goal for three games, with good consistency. We were five games without winning, now there are four without losing and three without conceding a goal – completed Hélio.