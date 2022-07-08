Horror Reboot ‘The Monsters’ Directed by Rob Zombie Gets Poster

O Screen Rant released the first poster of the reboot ‘The monsters‘, directed by Rob Zombie (‘Devil’s Rejects’).

Still without a premiere date, the film has gained rating PG gives Motion Picture Associationthe agency that regulates the age range of films and series in the USA (via FilmRatings).

For those who don’t know, the pattern PG is released to the general public under the guidance of parents and guardians of children under 13.

The rating will likely come as a relief to fans of the characters, as they’ve always been friendly and familiar despite their Halloween-worthy visuals.

Still, the feature is described as an adaptation with “gruesome and suggestive material for people sensitive to frightening images and language.”

The cast has Jeff Daniel Phillips (Herman Munster), Sheri Moon Zombie (Lily Munster), Richard Brake (Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang), Daniel Roebuck (Grandpa Munster), Jorge Garcia and Catherine Shell (Zoya Krupp, the Gypsy Queen).

For those who don’t know, the original series had only two seasons, aired between 1964 and 1966, totaling 70 episodes.

The plot follows a typical working-class middle-class family from the suburbs of large cities, despite the fact that the house they lived in looks like a Gothic Victorian-style mansion.

The head of the family is Herman, a funeral home employee, who has the classic appearance of Frankenstein’s monster, very strong and a little slow and childlike in mentality. He is married to the vampire Lily, who makes all the decisions in the household. Like her, grandpa is also a vampire and dresses like Count Dracula.

Their son is named Eddie, a child werewolf still in school. And then there’s Marilyn, a very pretty teenager who is the couple’s niece, the only human-looking one.

When she brought a suitor home (which was often), Herman’s appearance made them run away. He and Marilyn thought it was because she was “too ugly”.

In 1988, the program was renewed under the title ‘The Monster Family‘ due to the studio change.

Aired from 1988 to 1991, the new series had 72 episodes and showed the family’s routine after being dormant for 22 years because of a grandpa’s unsuccessful experiment.

Obviously, the entire cast has been replaced.

