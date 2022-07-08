Hospitalized with monkeypox, Matheus Pires, from ‘No Limit’, has pain and wounds all over his body: ‘I was caught off guard’

Former participant of the program “No Limit” 2022, Matheus Pires remains hospitalized in São Paulo to treat problems arising from a monkeypox infection. Felipe Perrin, who is married to the pedagogue from Rio, told GLOBO that her husband has dozens of wounds spread over his body that cause pain. Doctors who accompany him report that the case is not serious. However, there is no word yet on when he will be discharged from the hospital.

— Doctors say he has to wait, as there is no specific treatment for the disease. The body itself is recovering… Matheus is only in the hospital because of the pain — explains Perrin. — We were caught off guard and surprised by the diagnosis. But everything is under control. He is being well cared for, and a medical team is monitoring the evolution of the condition. As it is not something serious, we are calm.

Matheus Pires has no idea how he contracted monkeypox. “I was really caught off guard,” he tells friends and family. Last Thursday (7), the 31-year-old carioca watched the final episode of the show “No Limit”, which consecrated the participant Charles as the winner, in the hospital room. Pires was rooting for Lucas Santana, who took third place on the attraction’s podium.

Fever and muscle pain

In Brazil, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but the clinical conditions are usually mild. The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. Skin lesions, the most characteristic mark of the disease, appear one to three days after the onset of symptoms.

The advance of the disease in Brazil occurs after states have already registered cases of local transmission of monkeypox, that is, in patients who contracted the disease in Brazil. This is because the infected did not return from abroad or had contact with someone who came from another country.

Almost a month after the first case was identified in Brazil, on June 9, the total number of people infected with the monkeypox virus in the country reached 142, according to the latest report from the situation room created by the Ministry of Health to monitor the illness. There are 98 cases in the State of São Paulo alone; 28 in Rio de Janeiro; eight in Minas Gerais; two in Ceará; two in Paraná; two in Rio Grande do Sul; one in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Norte.

Illness is more common among men

With 81.6% of the 6,027 cases reported worldwide, Europe is by far the region hardest hit by the wave of smallpox cases, detected in May outside Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most affected countries, with more than a thousand cases each.

According to the WHO, 99.5% of patients are men, with a mean age of 37 years. About 60% of patients who disclosed their sexual orientation – a third of those affected – identify as gay, bisexual, or have had sex with other men, according to the report.