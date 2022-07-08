How $9 Billion Startup Could Land Owners in Jail

In 2003, Theranos, a Silicon Valley startup, made a promise that would revolutionize the world of medicine: with just a few drops of blood, it could give patients complete diagnoses, from diabetes to cancer. A simple idea, developed from a 19-year-old girl’s fear of needles, which was worth US$ 9 billion and catapulted the girl’s name to one of the most promising in the business world.

Almost 20 years later, she and her right-hand man are responsible for embezzlement, several accusations of fraud and star in one of the most symptomatic downfalls of the age of influence and technology.

The founder, Elizabeth Holmes, now 37 years old, is still awaiting sentence scheduled for September this year, according to the American newspaper The New York Times. In January, she was convicted on four of the 11 counts against her on US soil.

Her right-hand man and former love partner, Ramesh Balwani, 57, has just been found guilty of 12 counts of fraud against him and faces 20 years in prison, plus a payment of $250,000, for each.

Balwani, also known as Sunny, was Theranos COO and was charged with defrauding patients and investors, as well as conspiracy and wire fraud crimes. According to The New York Times, the executive should be sentenced in November.

“We are obviously disappointed with the verdicts. We plan to study and consider all of Balwani’s options, including an appeal,” said Balwani’s attorney, Jeffrey. Coopersmithin a statement to CNN.

Holmes and Balwani met in 2002 on a summer program in Beijing to learn Mandarin. He, 20 years older, was already a successful entrepreneur in the software industry. They kept in touch after that and by 2005 they were living together.

Sunny took the formal role at the company in 2009 after securing a $10 million loan to the company. Despite having a romantic relationship, Holmes and Balwani kept their relationship out of the spotlight of investors and partners, according to CNN.

The company received investments from media entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch and closed a major partnership with Walgreens, reaching a valuation of 9 billion dollars.

Balwani helped Holmes cultivate his image with Steve Jobs, ran the lab, and helped with fundraising. Theranos raised $945 million from investors and Elizabeth carrivedincluding being considered the next personality in the world of technology.

Elizabeth Holmes, who was chief executive of Theranos, leaving federal court, in California, in December 2021 Image: Stephen Lam/Reuters

The fall

In 2015, the scheme came to light from an investigation by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal that revealed flaws in the company’s testing methods and technological capabilities.

The company reportedly performed about a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered using its proprietary blood testing device and with questionable accuracy. In addition, the report revealed that Theranos was relying on devices manufactured by third parties from traditional blood testing companies rather than its own technology.

After that, Balwani left the company that went bankrupt in 2018. That year, he and Holmes were accused of fraud.

The two were tried separately but had important roles on each other’s jury.

During her criminal trial, Holmes suggested that Balwani wielded even more power than she did in her own company and made accusations about their relationship as part of her defense. In the documents provided by the founder’s defense, she claimed that Sunny was a sexually and emotionally abusive man, but his defense denies it. Despite this, neither defendant testified against the other.