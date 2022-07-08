How do I know if my cell phone has 5G? See if the technology will be compatible with your model – Technology

With the arrival of 5G in Brazil, the curiosity to take advantage of the technology, when coverage increases, grows. Anatel even launched a website where consumers can find out if your cell phones are compatible with the new mobile data feature.

It is possible to filter a search with the following information: approval number, date of issue of approval, type of product, model, trade name, mode of operation or manufacturer.

>> Click here and see if your cell phone is compatible with 5G

You can consult the complete list or search for your smartphone using one of the filters mentioned above.

Anatel released the operation in over 60 technology-compatible models. The new service allows the connection of cell phones with the use of fifth generation mobile internet.

After opening in Brasília, it should extend to São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa.

“It is important to note that approval is a prerequisite for the use and marketing of the product in Brazil, and the consumer must, before purchasing such products, check the approval code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consult their operator. about the product’s compatibility with the network”, says the company.