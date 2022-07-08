How the pill that promises to avoid a hangover after a binge works – 07/08/2022

Imagine being able to go out on the weekend, drink and not wake up broken the next day. Having several glasses of wine, a few beers and being able to sleep without feeling dizzy, sick and having a headache the next day seems like a dream, but a pill, which almost seems magical and that is being sold in the UK, promises to end the hangover .

Popularly called the anti-hangover pill, Myrkl says it is capable of breaking down up to 70% of the alcohol ingested, if consumed an hour before the binge. According to the Swedish manufacturers, it is composed of bacteria of the bacullis, l-cysteine-type amino acids and vitamin B12. It is still vegan and costs £30 (R$ 192) a pack with 30 capsules, that is, £1 (R$ 6.42) each.

To test it, a study, published in the scientific journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights, followed 24 people, divided into two groups, one of them took two pills before drinking and the other ingested a placebo. The researchers observed that there was, in fact, a reduction in the level of alcohol among those who took the anti-hangover pill.

From a distance, it looks almost like a miracle. Looking at the research a little more closely, however, some cautions need to be taken. “It can alleviate the effects of alcohol, but there are still studies proving this effect”, says Gisele Figueiredo Ramos, nutritionist and medical clinic at Hospital Vera Cruz. In theory, the drug can work, but what about in practice?

How it works

To understand how Myrkl works, we must first understand why we get hungover. When we ingest alcohol, it is converted by the liver into two substances: acetic acid and acetaldehyde. Both are quite toxic to the body, especially acetaldehyde. When their levels start to drop, the classic hangover symptoms come.

What Myrkl does is prevent our bodies from absorbing these two toxic substances. The bacilli present in the pill transform alcohol into carbon dioxide and water, with the help of the amino acid, even before it reaches the liver, which is the organ most affected by alcohol consumption.

“It’s a pill of bacilli, which undergoes a fermentation process”, explains Aline Stipp, pharmacist, master and doctor in microbiology and professor of the medical course at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), in Londrina. “It’s a probiotic that helps prevent hangovers,” she adds.

Already the vitamin B12 present in the medicine serves to give mood and energy, as well as helping to improve concentration. “It protects liver cells and helps lessen hangover symptoms,” says Stipp.

As Myrkl, theoretically, prevents the absorption of alcohol, it makes sure you don’t get too drunk and, consequently, without a hangover. “Everything you feel when you drink, that euphoria, then the drowsiness, comes from acetaldehyde acting on the brain, and if you don’t have the formation of acetaldehyde in the liver, you won’t have the effects of alcohol either”, says nutritionist Gisele branches. “There’s the pleasure of drinking alcohol, but it’s going to be turned into water and carbon dioxide, it’s not going to be absorbed, so its effects are nullified.”

For Ramos, the reduction of liver damage would be one of the main advantages of the drug. “Alcohol’s damage to the liver and central nervous system is very large, so the benefit would be great, preventing harmful effects in the body,” he says.

walk back

Although the recipe seems to work, it is necessary to pay attention to some details. The published study, for example, was carried out with a very limited number of people, in addition to being volunteers with a very specific profile: white and healthy (without serious health problems). The research also does not explain well whether there is a difference in the effects in men and women, for example.

Another point of attention about the study is that the amount of alcohol ingested to measure the effects of Myrkl was small: just two glasses of wine, on average. So it is not possible to say whether the pill would work with larger amounts of drink.

It is also important to remember that the hangover depends on two other factors in addition to the synthesis of toxic substances in the body, which are the issue of dehydration of the body and blood glucose levels. “Alcohol blocks an antidiuretic hormone and causes a person to have greater diuresis, so they become dehydrated when they drink, and hypoglycemia contributes to the worsening of a hangover,” says the nutritionist.

Is it in Brazil?

For now, there is no forecast of the arrival of an anti-hangover pill here in Brazil. But, according to experts, all components of Myrkl are approved by regulatory bodies in the country.

What exists here are painkillers that help relieve the symptoms of a hangover, but do not prevent the malaise after drinking alcohol.

Normally, this type of medication must be taken before and after drinking, but it has a completely different mechanism of action, and it serves to relieve symptoms, not prevent them from manifesting.

A drug similar to Myrkl that exists in Brazil is metadoxine, a derivative of vitamin B6, used to treat cases of alcohol intoxication (the famous alcoholic coma). This medicine has a similar effect to the pill sold in the UK, because it speeds up the metabolism of alcohol, so the effect of the drink wears off faster.

“Methadoxine began to be used indiscriminately to circumvent the breathalyzer, for making alcohol last less in the body, but it is a drug that has to be used with a doctor’s prescription”, says Ramos. “There’s no miracle, you can’t guarantee that if you take it, you won’t have alcohol in your body for so long, it varies from person to person.”

how to avoid hangover

In order not to wake up after a binge with the feeling that you have been hit by a truck, the best way is to follow these tips: