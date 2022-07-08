How to format the Moto G52

Formatting a cell phone can be a very useful process in many situations, and it’s no different with the Moto G52. If your device is running out of storage or other general performance issues, a factory reset can get it back up and running.

In addition, resetting can also be useful when the smartphone is passed on, either through a sale or donation. In this way, sensitive data such as passwords and accounts on various services will not be accessed by the person who starts using the device next.

A Moto G52 with Android 12 was used for this tutorial. Other Motorola models with the same version of the operating system will follow similar steps.

How to format Moto G52?

The Android 12 operating system allows the phone to be formatted directly through the settings menus. To access the function, simply follow these steps:

Step by step to format the Moto G52 (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Junqueira)