How to format the Moto G52

Formatting a cell phone can be a very useful process in many situations, and it’s no different with the Moto G52. If your device is running out of storage or other general performance issues, a factory reset can get it back up and running.
In addition, resetting can also be useful when the smartphone is passed on, either through a sale or donation. In this way, sensitive data such as passwords and accounts on various services will not be accessed by the person who starts using the device next.
A Moto G52 with Android 12 was used for this tutorial. Other Motorola models with the same version of the operating system will follow similar steps.
How to format Moto G52?
The Android 12 operating system allows the phone to be formatted directly through the settings menus. To access the function, simply follow these steps:
- Make sure your smartphone is plugged in, or at least has 50% battery power — errors due to lack of power can make the device unusable;
- Inside the applications tray, find Settings;
- Scroll the settings menu to the end, where the “System” option will be;
- The last item in the next list is “Reset Options”. Select it;
- The next screen has only three options. Find the one that says “Clear all data (reset to factory settings)”
- The system will alert you about the data that will be erased from the device. If you agree, select “Clear all data”
- Once again, the phone will ask for confirmation. Again, just select the option “Clear all data”
- The restore process will start and will not take more than a few minutes. When the device’s initial settings screen is displayed, it means that the operation has been completed successfully.
