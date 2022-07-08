How to get a lower value on the Telegram premium plan subscription

Those who use Telegram have already noticed that some functionality has been restricted and this has happened recently. The channel limit and limited emoji reaction options were two features that were now restricted. Although many continue to use the platform, the number of people interested in signing one of the plans has grown in the country.

In Brazil, prices vary between R$12.49 and R$24.90, but it is possible to pay less when using the process of acquiring the most advantageous service. Among the benefits granted to subscribers are the possibility of transcribing messages and uploading or downloading files up to 4GB, allowing the forwarding of various documents.

When the monthly fee is paid directly on the official website or through Windows, the final amount is even lower

Telegram has a table of values, describing the type of platform, monthly fee and payment method. The values ​​change because the costs to maintain the interface are different for each device. Choosing the pay-per-desktop version is the best alternative for those looking to save money.

Platform Monthly payment Form of payment Windows BRL 12.49 credit card

(data entered in the app) Mac

(downloaded from the messenger website) BRL 12.49 credit card

(data entered in the app) android

(downloaded from the messenger website) BRL 12.49 credit card

(data entered in the app) Android (Play Store) BRL 23.99 credit card

(Google Play subscription system) iOS BRL 24.90 credit card

(App Store subscription system)

1st Step: Go to Telegram settings and click on ”Telegram Premium”.

2nd Step: select “Subscribe for R$12.49 per month” (Mac) or “Subscribe for R$12.49 per month” (Windows).

3rd Step: in the conversation with “Premium Bot”, choose “Pay R$ 12.49”, filling in your credit card details.

4th Step: Check to select the message ”I accept the Premium Bot Terms of Service”. And complete by clicking on ”Pay R$ 12.49”.

The step-by-step can be applied on your smartphone and is usually faster if you have an account integrated by application.