How to make aluminum as electrically conductive as copper

There are many advantages to placing aluminum technically closer to copper.

Researchers have figured out how to boost aluminum’s ability to conduct electricity to a level that makes it technically competitive with copper.

This opens the door to ultraconductive aluminum that could be a real alternative to copper, which would be useful in markets ranging from power transmission lines and electronics to electric vehicles.

“What if you could make aluminum more conductive – up to 80% or 90% as conductive as copper? You could replace copper and that would make a huge difference because more conductive aluminum is lighter, cheaper and more abundant,” he said. Keerti Kappagantula, a researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in the USA.

Copper is a great electrical conductor, but there is no escaping the fact that it is becoming rarer and more expensive. And this is only likely to get worse as the number of electric vehicles increases, which need twice as much copper as combustion engine vehicles. In addition, copper is heavy, which reduces the efficiency of electric cars and planes.

Aluminum, on the other hand, is 60% cheaper, 1,000 times more abundant on the Earth’s surface and weighs 1/3 the weight of copper – the problem is that it only conducts 60% of the electricity that copper wires of the same size carry.

Recipe to increase conductivity

To assess how much the conductivity of aluminum can be increased, Kappangantula and his colleagues simulated the effects of temperature and structural defects on the conductivity of the metal.

They found that the key to improving aluminum’s conductivity lies in making changes to its atomic structure and adding the correct additive elements.

And the result of the simulation is a recipe atom by atom to increase the conductivity of aluminum.

This kind of molecular simulation had never been done for metals, so the team had to get creative: They looked to semiconductors for inspiration because previous research had successfully simulated the conductivity in these silicon-based materials and in some metal oxides, and doping – the addition of other elements – a common task in the microelectronics industry.

The team further simulated what would happen to the conductivity of aluminum if individual atoms in its structure were removed or rearranged. And those small changes resulted in big gains in total conductivity.

“We didn’t think these results would be so close to reality,” said Kappagantula. “This simulated model is based on atomic structure and its different states are very accurate – I was like, ‘Wow, that was right on target.’ very exciting.”

With the theoretical recipe for altering aluminum’s conductivity now clear, the researchers plan to see how much they can get in the lab. They also plan to explore the possibility of increasing the conductivity of other metals using the same simulations.

